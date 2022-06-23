Our star columnist claimed two brilliant Royal Ascot winners last week - check out his guide to the Friday and Saturday team, featuring promising two-year-old Clearpoint.

It was a great week for the whole team at Royal Ascot, I'd always be happy coming away from such a competitive meeting with a winner, so to have two was very special. Perfect Power was the flag-bearer if you like and he's been in great form since winning the Commonwealth Cup in pretty good style. There's been plenty of talk about the July Cup but he's also been given an entry for the Group One Prix Jean Prat at Deauville, another race restricted to three-year-olds. It's the day after the July Cup, Sunday July 10. We've got to speak to the owner and make a decision. We felt we'd make the entry as I know which race would be the easier option to win another Group One but sometimes when you've got a horse like this it's not all about taking the easier option.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

It's going to be under discussion and it's hugely exciting for us to be involved with a horse like this. He'd probably be favourite for either race he could go for and it's not often I get the chance to say that about a couple of Group One options. One who might just have a quiet week or two after Ascot is Umm Kulthum. She came back from the Platinum Jubilee very tired and I do think the occasion got to her a little bit, she didn't settle in the preliminaries and came back quite light so we'll play it day by day with her again. She's very capable on her day but we'll have to gradually build her back up again now. There's a fillies' Group Three at York coming up but we'll have to see how she is.

FRIDAY AMAYSMONT – 5.30 Newcastle

He's been extremely disappointing on his last few runs. He's been working very well and we're very pleased with him, I just hope he runs a race for the owner as he's been frustrating. He's crept down the weights, is in good order and there'll be no excuses here. HOLY ENDEAVOUR – 5.30 Newcastle

She twisted herself a little bit at Nottingham and very nearly came down so she's had a quiet week or two since. We're a fraction worried she might just need the run a little bit as she missed a touch [of work] but she looks well in herself and can hopefully win off this mark at some point. Fingers crossed. GABRIAL THE WIRE – 6.50 Chester

I would have fancied him on Friday but he's been shoved in stall 13 so someone is against him! He'll need a lot of luck from there but he's down in grade and not out of it if getting the breaks.

LISTEN: Royal Ascot review Podcast

SATURDAY STRIKE RED – 1.50 Newcastle

He loves the course, he's a dual course and distance winner, and I thought he just ran himself back into a bit of form when fourth at Hamilton last time. Things didn't all go right for him there but he likes this place and the way the races unfold here can really suit his style. They get a chance to sit and when that's the case he does tend to come home well. THE NEW MARWAN – 2.30 Chester

He ran a good, solid race there the other day and we were delighted with him. It was frustrating that he didn't win but it's nice to see him bounce back. GABRIAL THE DEVIL – 3.10 Chester

He's as high as he needs to be in the weights really. He had a great season last year and I don't feel as though he's got much in hand. Having said that, there are only six runners, he's in stall three, so let's see what happens. MONSIEUR LAMBRAYS – 3.30 Newcastle

We were pleased with his second the other day, he ran himself back into form by the looks of it. I know we always make a big thing about the draw at Newcastle and in this big field he looks to have a good draw in stall one. He's a character though, I see him as a likeable rogue to be honest, but he's in great form. CLEARPOINT – 4.03 Newcastle

He scoped clean on Monday which was just a week too late for Royal Ascot unfortunately. We just need to get another run into him as we've a few big things in mind and we do like the horse a lot. We'll see what happens this weekend but if he comes through this fine we could be looking at a Group race for him next - I just like to get two runs in before trying horses at that sort of level. He won over six furlongs first time out (replay below) but he's got bags of speed.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

RI NA FARRAIGE – 4.15 Chester

I just wouldn't imagine he's a horse capable of winning a novice around here. He's happy in himself and we're happy with him too, but we'll have to see how he goes. ZIP – 4.38 Newcastle

This is a tough enough race but he's slowly getting himself back down to a winnable sort of mark. He's a course and distance winner who is in great order and the owners were very keen to put Harry Davies (jockey) on which I think is a boost. It could be a winnable race so I'm looking forward to seeing how we get on. SPIRIT DANCER – 5.13 Newcastle