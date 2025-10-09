Richard Fahey column: Weekend runners at York and Newmarket

Richard Fahey looks ahead to a busy weekend with a full guide to his runners at York, Newmarket and Wolverhampton.

Friday YORK 2.05 – Advance Twentyfive

I thought he ran well in Ireland to be fair to him. I know he’s had a few runs but I think he’s learning as he’s going along and he’s a huge horse. It’s worth having a go, he needs to step up on what he’s shown but the Goffs Million was a tough enough race for him and we’ll see what happens. 2.40 – Castle Stuart

I was a fraction disappointed with his run at Doncaster last month but he’s come back from it fine. His first run for us was at York and he ran very well. It was a bit frustrating as he went up in the weights after we’d bought him just standing in his box but he definitely has a chance back here. 3.18 – Boy Star

He’s a big horse, a scopey sort of horse. He’ll need the run I suspect but has been going OK at home.

3.18 – Invincible Boy

It’s a similar story with him really. Phil (Smith, owner) loves to have runners at York and it’s as good a place as any to start them off. If one of them is good enough to win then great but we’ll have to see, I suspect they’ll win handicaps in the future. 3.50 – Utmost Respect

He doesn’t look on a bad mark to be honest, he was a little bit disappointing at Ayr last time but did OK after racing a bit too keenly. He needs to do better than that but he’s working well and he’s been to York a couple of times before including when going close on debut back in May. Going back to five furlongs should suit him I think. 4.25 – Loom

He ran much better at Southwell the other day, it was a good solid run in second there, and he’s in great form. He’s been a touch disappointing as he’s a horse we were all looking forward to at the start of the season but he’s back to form by the look of it and he’s got stall one here. Last year that was a good draw but you can never be too sure. 5.00 – Silent Move

He came out of the Newcastle run last week fine and I thought it was a respectable effort. He needs to step up a touch but if they go a good gallop early then that will suit him. He’s edged down the weights since the start of the year but does need to raise his game if he’s going to go and win one of these. 5.00 – Ziggy’s Condor

We’ve got him at the bottom of the weights in the same race and he ran OK at Southwell the other day. His best run of his life was probably at York last spring so I don’t think the track will be an issue. He’s quite well handicapped on his peak form.

Saturday NEWMARKET 1.50 – Mr Colonel

He was beaten at a short price at Ayr the other week but seemed to take a little while to warm to the job and we’ve stuck some cheekpieces on him now. He’s a laidback character and I think the move up to a mile and a quarter will suit him well but he is also stepping up in class at Newmarket. He’ll need some improvement but the trip will help and it’s a case of whether he’s good enough. 4.15 – Supreme Clarets

He hasn’t won a race yet and obviously needs to step up a bit but he does get his head down and have a go so if they go a good gallop that will help. I think he can win a nursery with a bit of luck but he’s bottom weight here and faces some interesting rivals so I’m under no illusion.

YORK 1.30 – Boston Dan

He was extremely disappointing in the Listed race at Ayr. His best run prior to that was at York. On his second here at the Ebor meeting he’d definitely have a chance, maybe getting back on a sound surface will help rediscover that. 2.05 – Have Secret

He was a little bit disappointing at Ayr but he’d had a two-month break after a busy time of things so maybe it was just needed a fraction. He’s back down to a mark of 89 and would have a squeak as he’s fit and very well now. 3.15 – Strike Red

He won this race in 2022 and last year as well. The handicapper was tough enough on him, bumping him up 6lb for last year’s win but he’s back down to 93 which he won this off 12 months ago. He’s getting older but he does like the course and can hopefully run another big race. 3.15 – Uncle Don

I thought he ran well wen fourth at Haydock last time out. Whether he’s good enough to win a handicap like this I don’t know but we’re very happy with him at home, he’s in good order. I hope he’s got a nice race in him. 3.15 – Loom

We’ll see if he runs here or on Friday. I’d probably prefer to run in the Saturday race as six furlongs might but we’ll see how he is. 3.55 – Arabian Desert

I do like this horse but he was extremely green first time out, he ran all over the track. It looks a warm race and he’ll need to have learnt a lot from the debut at Ayr but I do like him a lot. He’s got to step up and hopefully it’s got the greenness out of him.

WOLVERHAMPTON 6.20 – Nala’s Dream