Richard Fahey column: Wednesday and Thursday runners

It’s a very quiet start for us at York with only a handful of runners over the first two days.

It’s hard to get in these races, it’s so competitive, but hopefully we’ll be busier towards the end of the week. Wednesday 17:20 Final Account

This is a very competitive nursery, they’ve put up the money and they’ve all turned up which is how it should be. My fellow gets plenty of weight from those at the top of the handicap which will help and, while he’s two pounds wrong, we’re claiming seven off him. He needs to step up on what he’s done so far but I think the return to six furlongs will suit.

Peter Easterby: The lost Ebor of 1979 and memories of the great Sea Pigeon and Night Nurse

Thursday 14:25 Adeb

I was disappointed with him at Goodwood as I felt he’d run well there and we’ve no idea what happened. I’m hoping it was either the track or conditions as he never rose a gallop at all. Back on a more conventional course like York you’d like to see him run a big race as he has plenty of ability. 14:25 International Boy

He ran well when second over course-and-distance two starts ago and, while he has plenty to find at these weights, he’s a tough, hardy horse which always gives you a chance of picking up some prize-money.

15:00 Pythagoras