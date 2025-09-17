Richard Fahey column: Thursday runners

Our columnist with a horse-by-horse guide to his runners on Thursday and Friday.
Ayr
13:45 Mr Colonel
He’s drawn eight of eight and you never really want to be there with a horse on only his second start. He’s a decent colt though, we were pleased with his first run at Hamilton and if he copes with the ground he should take a bit of beating.
14:15 Emperor's Son
An extremely disappointing horse. Nothing can go with him at home but he’s not been showing that on the track for some time now. He did show a lot of boot at Chester the other day though and that was a small step back in the right direction. I’m being quite tough on him backing up so soon but we’ve tried kid gloves so far and that hasn’t worked so it’s worth a go.
14:45 Have Secret
He’s out in 11 which again is not where I wanted to be but he’s in great form at home. He has run well fresh in the past, we’re very pleased with everything he’s doing, and while he has top weight in a tough enough race, he has the form to have his say.
16:15 Quiet Resolve
I thought he ran well to finish third in the Leger Legends race at Doncaster on Sunday and a repetition of that would but him in the mix in this.
16:45 Minshaar
I thought she was unlucky at Haydock last time, she just never got racing room from over a furlong out. Again the ground is an unknown but if she goes on it she has to have her chance from an unchanged mark.
Pontefract
14:22 Kind Touch
I know I sound like a stuck record but he’s drawn nine of nine…It is what it is but this is a really nice horse, we love him. He has a seven-pound penalty but he’ll take a bit of beating. I just hope everything goes right because as I say, we really like this colt.
15:22 Mrbluesky
We’re stepping him up to ten furlongs, all he does is seem to stay. The sire is an influence for speed but there’s lots of stamina on the dam’s side and he looks to be taking after her. I hope he appreciates the step up.
15:52 Epicurian Lad
He’s an extremely disappointing horse and runs in the second division of the same race. We’re also trying him over the trip for the first time and he has bits and pieces of form that would give him a squeak if he stays.
16:23 Bambalam
He makes a belated reappearance. He had a stress fracture behind but it’s all fully mended and he’s moving well at home. He’s a horse who cost a lot of money at the breeze-ups last year but clearly is entitled to be rusty after so long off. That said I’m looking forward to having him back.
16:23 Neptune Street
He’s a half-brother to Spirit Dancer, owned by Sir Alex Ferguson. He’s just been a little delicate, just not quite there, but in the last couple of months has really come good and at home. He’s ready to start out and will win races, but whether it’s first time up I wouldn’t be sure.
Friday
Ayr
13:58 Utmost Respect
I do like this horse a lot but just found myself questioning whether he got home over six furlongs at York last time. The jury is still out a little but we’ll give it another go. I do think he’s well handicapped if he does stay.
14:33 Boston Dan
He was also in the nursery but has turned the corner big time of late so we’re giving the Listed race a go. He won a bad race at Hamilton very easily the other day and will be fine on the ground. He has a bit to find with two or three of these on ratings but we’ll give it a shot.
15:05 Stormy Impact
She’s another with a bit to find with two or three in this but five-and-a-half furlongs on slow ground will suit her and she has winning form at the track which is another plus.
16:15 Lovely Spirit
She had a good draw at Musselburgh last time but couldn’t take advantage of it having been slowly away and forced out wide. Hopefully she can break better here and go forward as she’s starting to look potentially well handicapped.
Newcastle
19:45 Flying Fletcher
Things didn’t fall right for him here last time but this is a well handicapped horse who I think is ready to win again. He’ll go very close if things go his way this time.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.