Richard Fahey column: Thursday and Friday runners

Our columnist on his runners at Newmarket and York in the coming days.
Thursday
Newmarket
15:00 Azure Zain
He’s got to step right up on what he’s shown so far but it’s a valuable pot, Middleham Park are happy to give it a go and so am I. This is going to be a nice horse one day but he’s still learning and this is a deep handicap.
15:00 Columnist
He’s been working really well at home, really well, but then we took him to York and he ran disappointingly. The handicapper has given him a real chance, he’s down to 94 now and I see he’s the complete outsider of the field.
If you’d told me this time last year Columnist would be 66/1 for a six furlong handicap at Newmarket running off 94 I'd have thought you were nuts but here we are. His work is great still, he looks tremendous but has to start delivering on the track again.
York
14:10 Silent Move
We’re happy enough with him at home but he’s going to need this first run for a little while. It will just sharpen him up. It will be good to get him going again.
15:55 Glistening Nights
He’s been a regular at York all season and I keep telling his owner Phil Smith that he’s going to run really well, and he’s just not quite done so. He’s been performing creditably but is down to 70 now and well handicapped. Maybe today’s the day he’ll prove me right.
15:55 Up The Jazz
He ran well wen caught late at Beverley on Saturday. He’ s a horse I can’t knock, he’s reliable and will run his race again if he’s fully over that run. It’s just a question of whether he’s capable of winning a competitive York handicap and I’d be a tad surprised if he is.
16:32 Far Ahead
I thought the handicapper was harsh on him when giving him 83 for his Catterick win and he dropped him three pounds after he ran poorly at this track last time. He’s back to a mile which I think will suit but he needs to leave that last run well behind and we do give a lot of weight to plenty of these.
17:07 Airman
It’s his first run since February and he’s going to come forward for it. He’s not a horse we gallop at home but he’s fit and in good order but it often takes these sprinters a run or two get sharpened up and properly match fit.
17:40 My Harrison George
We’ve been running him over further and I do think this mile-and-a-half is his trip. He’s three pounds above the rating from which he won at Beverley in May. He is what he is, we’re taking three off with Warren Fentiman and I’m sure he’ll run his race.
