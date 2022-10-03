Our columnist reflects on The Platinum Queen's win in the Abbaye at ParisLongchamp and what the future holds this season and next.

I was over the moon with The Platinum Queen winning the Abbaye on a Sunday. As a trainer, watching her canter every morning, you wouldn’t think such a good-moving filly would handle the ground in Paris – but she did. It just shows you never know everything in this job – you’re learning all the time, however many years you’ve been doing it. I’d have said the ground would definitely have been a huge hinderance to her. Hollie Doyle said she coped with it though and half pulled up in front – then went again when the second made his challenge. It was fantastic to see her won a Group One having been second in the Nunthorpe and just beaten in the last strides of the Flying Childers. It changes things though moving forward too.

The #19 The Platinum Queen wins the Prix de L'abbaye de Longchamp. She becomes the first 2 year old filly since 1978 to win this race. Congrats to all the connections. It was another win and you're in @BreedersCup race.@HollieDoyle1 @RichardFahey pic.twitter.com/ZlD9iPLOcI — TVG (@TVG) October 2, 2022