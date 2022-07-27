Our columnist reflects on The Platinum Queen's dazzling Goodwood win and is pondering a crack at a Group One prize - and the older sprinters - next.
I was thrilled with The Platinum Queen's win at Goodwood.
She'd impressed at York the time before after things had gone wrong at Royal Ascot for her and she's quick, very quick. We've always known she can gallop.
I see she ran a 10.01 furlong in the British EBF Alice Keppel Fillies' Conditions Stakes and that's the sort of speed she has, but what I also liked was how strong she was at the line, she ran right through it.
We had the discussion with her owners, Middleham Park Racing, about the Coolmore Nunthorpe on the morning of Wednesday's race - and those discussions will continue.
It's £40,000 to supplement her so we won't rush - there's the Roses Stakes at the meeting too - but taking on the older horses is an option.
It could be a cracking Nunthorpe this year - as it should be - but we'll see how she is and take our time.
