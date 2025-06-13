Richard Fahey column: Sunday

Check out our columnist on his runners in the latest round of the Sky Bet Sunday Series at Hamilton.
Hamilton Sunday
15:45 Masai Angel
I’ll be keeping an eye on the ground at Hamilton. They could get a lot of rain and if it gets very soft I might not run this colt. He came to us from the breeze-ups and I was pleased enough with his work the other day when we had him away for a gallop. If the ground is alright for him it will be interesting to see how he runs.
16:15 Lesley’s Boy
We’re dropping back to six furlongs with him on Sunday which will suit. He’s in good form but we’re just in the dark about the ground at the minute, he does handle a bit of cut though.
17:15 Brooklyn Nine Nine
An extremely disappointing horse. We tried him in blinkers recently but he didn’t seem to take to them and all the headgear comes off on Sunday. He’s hard to be confident about for all he’s dangerously well handicapped right now.
18:15 Monsieur Kodi
The rain would very much be in his favour, he handles testing ground particularly well. I thought he ran OK at Chelmsford last time having been hampered at the start and that run will have put him spot on for this. He has a big chance if the rain arrives.
18:15 Rock Opera
I always just think he’s a tad higher in the handicap that he wants to be. He keeps running consistently well but doesn’t come down as a result. Warren Fentiman takes five off on Sunday but if it goes get very soft, he’s another I’d consider not running.
