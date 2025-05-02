Richard Fahey column: Sunday runners

Our columnist on his runners at Hamilton on Sunday.
Hamilton Sunday
13:55 Ay Gee Ell
I’d love to win a race with him, and he’s gone close a couple of times already. He’s running OK at the moment, and it doesn’t look the deepest of contests.
13:55 Azure Zain
It’s his debut and he’s a horse who can be a little buzzy at home. I hope he settles OK because if he does, he’s a colt who can gallop. We really like him and I’m looking forward to getting him started but he needs to relax.
15:05 College Fund
He had his first start at Newcastle in March and while he went OK, he’ll have to really step up to win this. Sallaal sets a very good standard, Arctic Grey won on debut and while they both have penalties to carry, our colt needs to come forward from his first effort to get to their level. He will improve though.
15:45 Quiet Resolve
He’s been running well on the all-weather, finishing second on his last two starts at Newcastle. He’s had a little break but is fit and well for his return. He should go well.
