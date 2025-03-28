Richard Fahey column: Sunday runners

Our columnist is back with a horse-by-horse guide to his Sunday team at Doncaster.

Doncaster, Sunday 13:55 Hartswood

He loves the track at Doncaster and won the Legends race here at the St Leger meeting. He’s in great form right now and has won two of his last three. 13:55 Serenity Dream

He's been a fraction disappointing but Eireann Cagney has chosen to ride him. We've stuck a visor on for the first time to see if that helps. He’d definitely have a chance on his best form. 16:15 Have Secret

I was very surprised he didn’t win a race last season, he was running well throughout but just couldn’t get his head in front. He’s on a mark of 83 now and goes there very fit and very well. He just needs a bit of luck.

16:50 Outrun The Storm

His run at Newcastle the other day will have put him spot on for this. He’s drawn one which is a slot I wouldn’t pick but he’s a front-runner so theoretically can race wherever he wants. He has form with give in the ground and is very fit for Sunday. 17:25 Zip

A legend of a horse who just doesn’t know how to run a bad race. The handicapper has been kind enough leaving him on 84 after good runs at Newcastle and Southwell. He’s drawn bang in the middle of the group and is sure to give his running. 18:00 Classy Clarets

He won at Wolverhampton in December but hasn’t been quite as good since. He runs at Southwell on Friday and I’m a little surprised he got in this but if he runs well in the first race there’s every chance he’ll turn up.

Newcastle, Saturday 17:30 Up The Jazz

He always runs better than he works as he doesn’t show anything at home but he seems well ahead of his return. Whether he can be winning off 75 I don’t know but we’ll give it a go. 18:30 Sweet Cicely

She’s been very disappointing. She travels well through her races but at whatever trip we try here at, she doesn’t finish them off. We’ve put cheekpieces on for Saturday and will ride her with a lot of confidence. It’s not a great race and if things fall right for her, I’d love to see her get her head in front. 18:30 Hashtagnotions

He's limited but did win a race last season. He might just be better for his outing at Newcastle the other day which blew the cobwebs away but whether that’s enough for him to win this we’ll have to see. 19:00 College Fund