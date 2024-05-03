Richard Fahey column: Sunday runners

3.40 Newmarket - Pretty Crystal

I’m looking forward to running Pretty Crystal in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas at Newmarket on Sunday.

She was good there when winning the Nell Gwyn at the last meeting and everything has gone well since. She had a blow-out the other day and came through it well, she’s absolutely bouncing, I’m delighted with her.

She’s drawn in stall one and and in ideal world you’d like to be in among them a little more than that. I know people said there was a draw bias at the last meeting but we’re on a different area of the track this weekend and I’ve always preferred to be low on it.

I hope I’m right and some other trainers agree, and we have plenty to race with. She’s going up to a mile but she’s by Dubawi and that gives her every chance of staying and she wasn’t stopping at the end of the trial either.

We also know she handles the track which can be a big factor and I’m not worried about the ground. I hope she’s going to give a very good account of herself.