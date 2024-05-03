Sporting Life
Our star columnist guides you through his runners

Richard Fahey column: Sunday runners

By Richard Fahey
15:20 · SAT May 04, 2024

Our columnist has Pretty Crystal in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas on Sunday and two interesting runners at Hamilton. Check out his thoughts.

3.40 Newmarket - Pretty Crystal

I’m looking forward to running Pretty Crystal in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas at Newmarket on Sunday.

She was good there when winning the Nell Gwyn at the last meeting and everything has gone well since. She had a blow-out the other day and came through it well, she’s absolutely bouncing, I’m delighted with her.

She’s drawn in stall one and and in ideal world you’d like to be in among them a little more than that. I know people said there was a draw bias at the last meeting but we’re on a different area of the track this weekend and I’ve always preferred to be low on it.

I hope I’m right and some other trainers agree, and we have plenty to race with. She’s going up to a mile but she’s by Dubawi and that gives her every chance of staying and she wasn’t stopping at the end of the trial either.

We also know she handles the track which can be a big factor and I’m not worried about the ground. I hope she’s going to give a very good account of herself.

Two Year Olds: Buying The Dream - Richard Fahey

Hamilton

14:35 Airman

We like this horse an awful lot but he’s going to be better for the run. I just want to get him racing and get some experience into him and this looked a good starting point for his season.

His work has been very good this spring but he returns in a race that is going to take a bit of winning. We have to give 11 pounds to an 88-rated filly in Gaenari while Capo Vaticano was impressive at Chelmsford last time. Sunday isn’t D-Day for our fellow by any stretch but I expect him to go well.

15:50 My Little Queens

She ran a bit better when fifth at Musselburgh the other day. Things just didn’t drop right for her there, she was trapped wide and covered a lot of ground but came with a threatening run and looked set to run a big race before faltering late.

She’s down a furlong on and down in class on Sunday – both should help – and she’s won at the track before. She has things in her favour.

