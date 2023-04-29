Three seconds for our columnist on Saturday - now check out his thoughts on a strong team for the Sky Bet Sunday Series opener at Musselburgh.
He can be a little hot and was here on debut, getting upset in the stalls and things didn't really go his way from there. I hope he can hold it together on Sunday with that experience under his belt because he's a typical early two-year-old who has natural speed and can gallop.
He's been disappointing as he’s a horse we thought would be winning handicaps. Things didn’t go the way we wanted to at Lingfield last time, he ended up in front, and it didn't suit him. We've put cheekpieces on for the first time here too.
He ran well here last time and I think he might just have bumped into a good horse in Finn's Charm who beat us. We're off the same mark on Sunday and should go well again.
I was very pleased with his reappearance when third at Redcar and that will have put him spot on for this. Any rain would help but I think he’ll run well.
I was a bit surprised when he won over five furlongs at Musselburgh last time but we’re happy to back there again off the back of it. He’s gone up four pounds which isn’t too bad and is in great order at home.
He had a great time of it last year, winning three races including the Leger Legends at Doncaster under Sammy Joe Bell. As a result he wouldn’t be the best handicapped horse in the world starting off this term but he is very fit and well for his return.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.