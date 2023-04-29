Three seconds for our columnist on Saturday - now check out his thoughts on a strong team for the Sky Bet Sunday Series opener at Musselburgh.

Musselburgh 16:15 Blue Prince

He can be a little hot and was here on debut, getting upset in the stalls and things didn't really go his way from there. I hope he can hold it together on Sunday with that experience under his belt because he's a typical early two-year-old who has natural speed and can gallop. 17:15 Muzaffar

He's been disappointing as he’s a horse we thought would be winning handicaps. Things didn’t go the way we wanted to at Lingfield last time, he ended up in front, and it didn't suit him. We've put cheekpieces on for the first time here too.

High Stakes: Photo Finish

17:45 Gincident

He ran well here last time and I think he might just have bumped into a good horse in Finn's Charm who beat us. We're off the same mark on Sunday and should go well again. 18:15 Maywake

I was very pleased with his reappearance when third at Redcar and that will have put him spot on for this. Any rain would help but I think he’ll run well. 18:45 Monsieur Kodi

I was a bit surprised when he won over five furlongs at Musselburgh last time but we’re happy to back there again off the back of it. He’s gone up four pounds which isn’t too bad and is in great order at home.

Wetherby 15:35 Absolute Dream