Richard Fahey column: Sunday Deauville runners

Sunday - Deauville

We run two in the Prix Morny (2.50) on Sunday and it would be tremendous if one of them could win it.

They both ran in the Richmond Stakes last time, Khunan finishing second to Asymmetric and Perfect Power fifth.

However things just didn’t fall right for the latter in the race. I’d imagine he was a little unlucky not to win that day. He’s a Royal Ascot winner and in great form at home so we have to be optimistic.

Christophe Soumillon rides and he’s ridden winners for me before.

Khunan is just rock solid. His form is too and he’s extremely reliable. You can do anything with him in a race too, drop in or race handy. He’ll run his race and it would be fantastic if he went close.

At the moment a star two-year-old hasn’t emerged. They’re all beating each other and this would be a great day for one of my two to win the argument.