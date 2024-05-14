Richard Fahey column: Sky Bet Sunday Series runners

Our star columnist talks us through his runners at Newmarket on Sunday.

SUNDAY Ripon 13:45 Phoenix Beach

I’d like to see him win a race. He’s been running OK including at Musselburgh last time and is down two pounds but probably needs to step up a little to get his head in front. 15:15 International Girl

She tends to need a run to get her cherry-ripe. We were hoping to go to York in the week but she was balloted out and we’re happy to let her take her chance in this instead. She’s well but it’s just at the back of my mind she might come on for it.

Newmarket 17:15 Outrun The Storm

He loves the July Course so I’m hoping the Rowley Mile might tickle his fancy too. He is what he is, he wears his heart on his sleeve and always gives his best. I’m hoping stall one will be OK for him as he’s a horse that goes forward. He can go well if things fall right. 17:45 Garfield Shadow

He did well to win at Chester last time from a very wide draw and I had to run him there to make sure he was qualified for this race. I did feel the last run would put him absolutely spot on, but he did have a hard race and it’s an 11-day turnaround. If we haven’t come back too quickly he can go very well. He’s a decent horse who has seemed fine at home since Chester. 18:15 Prince Of Pillo