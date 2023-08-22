Richard Fahey column: Sky Bet Ebor Festival team

Four runners for our columnist on the opening day of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival. Check out his thoughts on them all.

13:50 Vintage Clarets

He’s had a great season so far, wining at Chester and Newcastle, but I’m not sure what we have left in terms of the handicapper now. He’s down a pound for his run in the Stewards’ Cup and track and trip will both suit so you never know. 16:45 Marine Wave

I’m looking forward to seeing her run. She's in great order, a sharp five at York will really suit and she switches back into handicaps having run well in pattern company for a while. I think the handicapper has been kind in not raising her mark for a couple of good runs so let’s see what happens.

17:20 Blue Prince

Horses for courses is the saying and he won very well here on Sky Bet Dash day. He’s a colt we’ve always liked and he took time to get it together but arrives here improving and hopefully with more to come. There’ll need to be from a nine pounds higher mark and I’m hoping a high draw is OK as my other runner has one too. 17:20 Ziggy's Queen

She’s in 17 – one lower than her stablemate, and her work of late has been very good. She’s a filly we’ve always liked and while she’s yet to get her head in front, a mark of 80 looks fair. I think she’s been given a chance but it will be a good horse that wins it – I just hope it’s one of mine.

Thursday 14:25 Ziggy's Condor

He did really well to win on debut at Pontefract, he never looked like getting beat that day. It’s hard to know what he beat but he’s worked well since. I’m a little worried he may be too inexperienced for a race like this on only his second career start but he travelled well through the race on debut and if he does that again on Thursday he’ll have his chance. 16:45 Ajwadi

This is a horse I really like. It took him three goes to win which surprised me but he’s getting better the whole time and is a very nice colt. I think he looks well handicapped from an opening mark of 78 so fingers crossed he runs well. He was dropped back to six when winning at Pontefract last time but the sharp seven here will suit him just as well.

16:45 Expert Choice

He was very impressive when winning at Beverley last time. He’s a nice colt but quite laidback and he also took a couple of runs to work out what was required. The handicapper hasn’t missed him with an opening rating of 85 but he did win by three lengths last time and is improving. It will be interesting to see how he goes. 16:45 Gamraan

Another colt who is getting better and he ran a cracker to finish second in a Goodwood nursery last time. How reliable that form is given the ground I don’t know but he’s a likeable two-year-old. I wouldn’t be in a rush to split my three but I do think Ajwadi is the one who is potentially best handicapped. 17:20 International Girl