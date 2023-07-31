Richard Fahey column: Saturday team

Check out our columnist's thoughts on his Saturday runners across five different meetings.

Friday Goodwood 17:20 Kintaro

He’s a very lazy horse at home so it’s a watching brief with him at the moment. We’ll see what happens. I don’t think he’s thrown in on handicap debut from a mark of 82 but we’ve gelded him and he goes up in trip. Both of those will help – although I wouldn’t be sure it will be enough to be a winning a race like this.

Saturday Goodwood 13:50 Monsieur Kodi

He’s been running out of his skin all year including when third at Yarmouth last time. He won’t mind the ground and while you have to fear the handicapper might just have him now, he’ll handle conditions, run his race and be competitive. 15:35 Vintage Clarets

It’s his second run of the week down there and I’ve got to take it on trust that he’ll stay six furlongs. That said he was third in a Coventry Stakes at two so that offers hope. We’ll probably drop him in a little and hope he comes home. On all known form it’s hard to make a case for him winning this but you never know in races like a Stewards’ Cup.

Newmarket 14:05 Flaccianello

I was disappointed with her nursery debut at Haydock where she finished sixth, I thought she was better than that. We’ll try again, down two pounds, and she does go there very fit and in good form. It will be interesting to see how she goes, I’m hoping for a better run.

Doncaster 14:10 Swiftly

She hasn’t shown a lot in three runs to date and starts life in handicaps from a lowly mark of 49. She does try very hard though so don’t draw a line through her and at least she’s out of novice company now. 15:55 Minnesota Lad

He’s been running well without winning all season and wont mind the ground. This probably isn’t as competitive as some of the races he’s been competing in and I’m hoping six will be OK for him.

Thirsk 14:50 True Nation

A daughter of Sioux Nation who hasn’t been showing much at home but is ready to start out. This is a good place to get her going and we’ll find out a bit more on Saturday. 15:25 Maywake

I was a fraction disappointed with his last run at Doncaster even though he wasn’t beaten far into fourth. Maybe that’s as good as he is but he’s been in good form all year, competitive in races like this, and has his chance again. 16:00 What's The Story

He’s new to us and ran a blinder on debut for the yard when second at York. He loves that track and I’m a little worried he might be at his best there but it will be interesting to find out. He won’t mind the ground and we have him in good order.

Hamilton 18:00 Star Of St James

He has got himself extremely well handicapped, he’s down to 51 now. He was third at Carlisle last month and with a bit of luck could win this. He’s been given every chance to do so. 19:30 Prince Of Pillo