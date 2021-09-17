Our columnist has already been among the winners at the Ayr Western Meeting- now check out his thoughts on his Saturday team.

Ayr Friday runners 15:20 Show Me Show Me

He's a bit lower in the weights than when midfield in last year's Silver Cup and has been back in good form this summer. We probably won't know whether stall five is a good draw or not until it's too late but the horse is well and would like this to be more of a speed than stamina test as he's back up at six furlongs. 17:00 Twilight Prince

He’s had a few niggly issues, with his feet, but is fit and well now. I’m just not sure what his trip is, we’re giving a mile a go and hope it helps. We should find out a bit more anyway.

Saturday runners Ayr 13:20 Grifter

I was a little disappointed with him on his nursery debut at Carlisle last time when he finished fourth. I thought he’d run better than that. Going up to a mile here will suit and he’s a horse I still like. I think he’s generally progressive and should run well. 14:30 Gabrial The Devil

I call these lottery races because that’s exactly what they are. This horse goes well at Chester and won there last time but at least we know he’s in good order going into this. 14:30 Strike Red

He’s another who’s in good heart going into this. He’s got a five-pounds penalty for winning at Newcastle last time but is progressive and could be competitive if he improves again.

15:30 Mr Lupton

He was third in this race last year. I don’t know, maybe he’s badly handicapped, maybe he’s not, but the handicapper isn’t dropping him so I'm taking seven pounds off myself with Oisin McSweeney riding. I've put cheekpieces on him to see if they help as his last two runs have been ordinary. He’s in great order at home right now, we’re very happy with him. 16:15 Hong Kong Harry

A horse we like and he ran OK on his return from a break at Lingfield last time. He'll be sharper with that run under his belt but will need to be as this is a deep handicap. He was progressing before the last run and I hope he can get on an upward curve again. 16:50 Abduction

Any rain would help him and it’s supposed to be coming but every time I look at the forecast it’s less and less. The ground has definitely tightened up at the time of writing which would be against him but he’s run better than his finishing position would suggest the last twice and he has a chance if the rain does arrive.

Newbury 16:00 Khunan

He’s a 16/1 chance for the Mill Reef but on his best form, including when second in the Richmond at Goodwood, he’s no forlorn hope. If he was placed again I’d be delighted. Catterick 15:00 Heart Of Kabeir

He looks like one for nurseries after this run but we’ll see what happens. If it isn’t too competitive he could go OK. 16:45 Furzig