Perfect Power bids for more Group One glory in the Juddmonte Middle Park and our columnist has his thoughts on his full weekend team.

I've taken my two horses out of the bet365 Cambridgeshire at Newmarket because of the drying ground but it's still a huge day for the yard. Newmarket 15:00 Perfect Power

He's favourite for the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes and whatever beats him wins. He's pretty smart and has a great mind. He does everything right at home and is easy to train. He goes fast easily which makes my job very easy in turn. Christophe Soumillon, who rode him in the Prix Morny, rides again and he was very impressed at Deauville - and animated afterwards. I could see why too. He was keen to be on board again and I'm pleased with the horse's preparation. I've got every piece of work into him that I needed to and feel he's still progressing. He's a colt who has never let us down. Like all the other good ones I've had, he's very straightforward. My one concern for Saturday is the draw, I hate being in stall one on the straight course at Newmarket, it limits your options and things can happen away from you. I just hope we're in the right place because we have the right horse if we are. 16:50 Ana Gold

Things didn't go right for her at Wolverhampton last time and she's a filly with ability but this is a deep nursery and she'll need do everything right to be competitive in it.

Haydock 13:30 Fan The Flames

He's a horse for next year, a big, backward colt who I think is going to want a mile-and-a-half as a three-year-old. This is a warm race to start out in but he's ready for a run and the experience will do him good. 14:40 Show Me Show Me

He ran in the Ayr Bronze Cup last week but his best form looks to be at five furlongs and we're back to that trip here. He's in good order but needs to be - this is very competitive.

Chester 14:35 Brian The Snail

He's completely lost his way at the moment. I can't say he's training any better - or worse - than he usually does but he needs to bounce back and run a race soon. 14:35 Gabrial The Wire

He's well-handicapped and with one thing or another things haven't gone right for him of late. He could run a big race in this - at a big price - if things fall right.

15:10 Straits Of Moyle

We're drawn seven of seven here which - while not a disaster - you'd still prefer to be lower. He's a horse on a roll at the moment and won nicely at Ayr last week. He's up nine pounds but I think the track will suit, he's a strong-traveller who gets home too. I'd like to see him run a very big race given how he's going at the moment. 16:20 Shomoukh

She's been quite a backward filly which is why she's only had one run to date. I'd imagine it will be the handicap route with her but she does try very hard and is very honest which always gives you a chance. There are a couple of promising previous winners in here though. 17:25 Gabrial The One

He's been running well all year without winning. This is the right race for him and he'll give his running, I'd love to see him get his head in front.

Ripon 14:55 One More Try

I've two with chances at the meeting. The track and trip will suit this fellow and we have a good draw in stall one. We'll try and be positive from that as he stays well and I think he ought to go very well. 15:30 Roydmoor