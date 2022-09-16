Our columnist has a busy Saturday in store with runners around the country - find out who he thinks is well-treated in Scotland here.

AYR RUNNERS BLENHEIM BOY – 1.20 Ayr

I think to be at his absolute best he needs slower ground. He’s had some really tough tasks and, while this is a good race, it’s down in grade from what he’s been running in. Hopefully it’s not too quick as he could run okay. STRIKE RED – 2.30 Ayr

He ran at Newcastle on Thursday in the Racing League where he ran OK to finish fifth. He’s had a little niggly problem, nothing serious, but he’s been in great order so he could run twice in three days, he’s had a soft year, and if he does run at Ayr he could go well.

VINTAGE CLARETS – 2.30 Ayr

He bounced back to form at Windsor when winning the other day. He’d got himself well handicapped but he’s always been an extremely good work horse and he’s still well treated on his very best form. It’s a lottery race, but I hope he runs well. BAREFOOT ANGEL – 3.05 Ayr

She’s still learning her trade. We struggled to get the two-year-olds on grass at home so they are improving and she will have improved again, but she needs to, it’s a Group 3 and a tough race. MARINE WAVE – 3.05 Ayr

Same with her, she’s improved and she did well to win at Southwell. She really came home well so this stiff six furlongs should suit, but she’s another that needs to find more. Fingers crossed they both can. ADMIRAL D – 3.40 Ayr

I’d love to get him on very soft ground and we just haven’t had the opportunity yet. Some of his form has been good, and I think back to six furlongs a flat-out gallop will suit him, but any rain would definitely help his cause. He’s in good order, he’s been running well, I just wish it was six furlongs on soft ground as that could really see the best of him.

HAVE SECRET – 4.15 Ayr

Progressive horse, he’s been working really well and I’m really pleased with him. Hopefully he can run a big race. GABRIAL THE DEVIL – 4.45 Ayr

He’s been extremely unlucky this season. Every time he went to Chester he was drawn in the car park but on the back of it he’s very well handicapped. He hasn’t won over the seven before but he’s run very well over the distance and I’m looking forward to seeing him run. It’s probably the worst race he’s run in for a while. MONSIEUR LAMBRAYS – 5.20 Ayr

His form is in and out, he’s not consistent at all, but on a going day he’d definitely have a chance in this. He just needs a bit of luck and to be on his A-game.

NEWBURY RUNNER ROUSING ENCORE – 2.50 Newbury

It looks a good renewal of the Mill Reef, not too many runners but it looks a good race. He’s been working well, he just needs to up his game a bit to compete here, there are some smart horses in there, but he’s very fit and very well so I’m happy with him.

CATTERICK RUNNERS GINCIDENT – 1.48 Catterick

The step up to seven furlongs should suit. He didn’t run as bad as his finishing position suggests the other day but I expect the extra furlong to be of definite help. FINAL ACCOUNT – 2.58 Catterick

An extremely disappointing horse. I’ve stuck a visor on him again so hopefully that will help. He has the ability, he just needs to put it in on the track. SUMMER SECRETS – 4.40 Catterick