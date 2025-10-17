Richard Fahey column: Saturday runners

Our columnist on his runners across three meetings on Saturday including Powerful Glory in a Group One at Ascot.

Ascot 14:05 Powerful Glory

It’s a big ask for him. He has two questions to answer. 1, Is he a Group One horse? And 2, do we have him back at his 100% best? I hope it’s a yes to the second one, and the run back at Beverley has done him the world of good. His work has been very good since and we’ll find out a lot more on Saturday. I’d obviously love to see him outrun his odds. 16:40 Golden Mind

He’s another who’s a big price and I do have a question over whether he’s truly effective at a mile. But it’s a valuable pot, he goes well at Ascot and you have to take your chance.

Catterick 12:50 Catalyse

I’d be shocked if he doesn’t run a very big race. He’s in great form at home, going really well, and is down in grade. He was disappointing at Beverley last time but I’m prepared to forgive him that. He’s well drawn in three and as I said, I’d be shocked if he doesn’t run really well. 13:20 Vintage Clarets

I think he’s as high as he wants to be in the weights but he’s won the race the last two years and clearly likes the place. He’s favourite, Ethan Tindall gets a good tune out of him and I hope the bookmakers are right. I’d love to see a drop of rain for him but we’ll see. 13:55 Monsieur Kodi

He’s drawn wider than I’d have liked in eight but is a horse I’ve kept for an autumn campaign on soft ground. Sadly that’s not arrived yet but he’s in good form and we’ll give it a go. Wolverhampton 16:29 Brooklyn Nine Nine