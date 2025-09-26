Richard Fahey column: Saturday runners

Runners at four meetings for our columnist on Saturday - check out his thoughts on them all.

I was just pleased to get a run into Powerful Glory a Beverley on Tuesday. It was his first start for four months and I thought five furlongs and the soft ground might both be against him. It was his first start since a breathing operation, and it often takes a couple of outings for them to really show the benefit of that. All in all, I thought it gave us something to work on and he seems to have come out of it fine which is the main thing. Haydock 14:05 Vintage Clarets

I thought he ran a blinder at Southwell last week, his best run for a while. He looked to have the race won only to be cut down by one that flashed home. We’re being quite tough on him coming back so soon but he’ll like the cut in the ground and must have a chance if in the same form. 14:40 Uncle Don

He might just need this run. He knocked himself badly and it took a while to heal but I’m very happy with him again. He’s fit but this will give him some race sharpness but he’s talented, a horse I like. 17:00 Saniyaat's Star

He starts out in nurseries under top weight at a track where he ran very well last time, finishing second to Tiger Power. That was a career best and I hope he’ll be competitive.

Ripon 14:15 Supreme Clarets

He’s a horse that tries very hard. We took him down to Salisbury for a seller last time and he was a little unlucky not to win, going down by a head having been carried left at a crucial stage. I think going up to a mile will suit him back into nurseries. 15:25 Strong Warrior

He was disappointing again at Ascot the other day. I don’t think he quite got home over seven furlongs there so we’re back to six on Saturday and he wears a tongue-strap for the first-time. He has plenty of ability and I’d like to see him bounce back. Newmarket 14:25 Golden Palace

She’s got an awful lot to find with some of these, but the owner is very sporting and likes to have a go at races like this, rightly so too. This filly won her first two and we then took her to Salisbury for the Dick Poole Stakes. That proved inconclusive as she won the race on her side but never had a prayer against the other group. We’ll find out how good she is on Saturday. 17:55 Our Havana

He made a good start to the season but paid the price a little with his handicap mark. It’s started to creep down again now, he’s a pound higher than when winning at Musselburgh in April and has won over course-and-distance which is always a plus on the Rowley Mile.

Curragh 15:40 Advance Twentyfive

He’s going to be a very big price and needs to step right up but there’s loads of money on offer in this. We’re drawn 27 so know where we’re going to race. I hope there’s a big draw bias, we’re on the right side of it, and we can pick up some Euros. Southwell 18:30 Ziggy's Condor

He’s been running OK, and I don’t think the drop back to six furlongs will be an issue. He won over course-and-distance in February and is one who has come down the handicap a little through the season. I’d like to see him go well. 19:00 Lesley's Boy