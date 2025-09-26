Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Our star columnist guides you through his runners
Our star columnist guides you through his runners

Richard Fahey column: Saturday runners

By Richard Fahey
Horse Racing
Fri September 26, 2025 · 1h ago

Runners at four meetings for our columnist on Saturday - check out his thoughts on them all.

I was just pleased to get a run into Powerful Glory a Beverley on Tuesday. It was his first start for four months and I thought five furlongs and the soft ground might both be against him.

It was his first start since a breathing operation, and it often takes a couple of outings for them to really show the benefit of that. All in all, I thought it gave us something to work on and he seems to have come out of it fine which is the main thing.

Haydock

14:05 Vintage Clarets

I thought he ran a blinder at Southwell last week, his best run for a while. He looked to have the race won only to be cut down by one that flashed home. We’re being quite tough on him coming back so soon but he’ll like the cut in the ground and must have a chance if in the same form.

14:40 Uncle Don

He might just need this run. He knocked himself badly and it took a while to heal but I’m very happy with him again. He’s fit but this will give him some race sharpness but he’s talented, a horse I like.

17:00 Saniyaat's Star

He starts out in nurseries under top weight at a track where he ran very well last time, finishing second to Tiger Power. That was a career best and I hope he’ll be competitive.

https://skybet.com/horse-racing/newmarket-27th-sep/r-7%7C34774399.1440

Ripon

14:15 Supreme Clarets

He’s a horse that tries very hard. We took him down to Salisbury for a seller last time and he was a little unlucky not to win, going down by a head having been carried left at a crucial stage. I think going up to a mile will suit him back into nurseries.

15:25 Strong Warrior

He was disappointing again at Ascot the other day. I don’t think he quite got home over seven furlongs there so we’re back to six on Saturday and he wears a tongue-strap for the first-time. He has plenty of ability and I’d like to see him bounce back.

Newmarket

14:25 Golden Palace

She’s got an awful lot to find with some of these, but the owner is very sporting and likes to have a go at races like this, rightly so too. This filly won her first two and we then took her to Salisbury for the Dick Poole Stakes.

That proved inconclusive as she won the race on her side but never had a prayer against the other group. We’ll find out how good she is on Saturday.

17:55 Our Havana

He made a good start to the season but paid the price a little with his handicap mark. It’s started to creep down again now, he’s a pound higher than when winning at Musselburgh in April and has won over course-and-distance which is always a plus on the Rowley Mile.

Join The Sporting Life Racing Club in one click

Sporting Life Racing Club

Curragh

15:40 Advance Twentyfive

He’s going to be a very big price and needs to step right up but there’s loads of money on offer in this. We’re drawn 27 so know where we’re going to race. I hope there’s a big draw bias, we’re on the right side of it, and we can pick up some Euros.

Southwell

18:30 Ziggy's Condor

He’s been running OK, and I don’t think the drop back to six furlongs will be an issue. He won over course-and-distance in February and is one who has come down the handicap a little through the season. I’d like to see him go well.

19:00 Lesley's Boy

He disappointed me at Ripon last time. I thought he’d turned the corner before that his good run at Doncaster, but the handicapper has dropped him another two pounds and I haven’t given up on him. Ripon was the second time he wore the visor but we’re keeping it on, and I hope that was just an off day.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING