Richard Fahey column: Saturday runners

Check out our columnist's horse-by-horse guide to his team for Saturday and Sunday.

Thirsk 14:20 Mr Moonshine

He looks to be taking after his dam who stayed ten furlongs and doesn’t have bags of natural speed. We’re stepping up to a mile on Saturday and that should help him and its his handicap debut too. He’s not thrown in off 66 but we’ll see how he goes. 14:50 Cosmic Clarets

He’s been a disappointing horse. We’re keeping the blinkers on him here and dropping him back to five furlongs. He travelled nicely for a long way in the sales race at York last time but didn’t get home over six, maybe he wasn’t up to that level anyway. But five at Thirsk in a nursery looks a better fit. 15:25 Ciao Capo

He’s a big colt who is having his third run and will get a mark after this. That will help. I hope he shows more on Saturday but it would be a pleasant surprise to see him win. It looks a warm little race.

16:35 Musical Touch

He has a great draw in 15 and for once I don’t have any complaints on that score. He won at Thirsk earlier in the season and will be fine on the ground too so he has plenty in his favour. He needs to bounce back from a poor run at Chepstow last time but we’ve tried to freshen him up a bit since then. 16:35 Yes I'm Mali

He’s in good form at home and the handicapper is starting to give him a chance. I don’t think he got home over seven last time, the return to six is in his favour and I’d like to see him show something at Thirsk. 17:35 Silent Move

He’s drawn eight which is about where you want to be on the round course here nowadays and he ran a cracker when second at Carlisle last time. He was a shade unlucky there and while up two pounds, will go well if in the same form. Ascot 14:40 Strong Warrior

He hasn’t run since Royal Ascot but there’s been nothing wrong with him, we’ve just been waiting for the right races. I’ve been looking forward to running him over seven furlongs and get the chance to do that on Saturday and he’s going very well at home. But it’s a big-field Ascot handicap, very deep and very competitive, and for starters you have to hope you’re on the right side of the track. We’re drawn six and we’ll have to see on that front. 16:55 Brooklyn Nine Nine

He had excuses for his run at Yarmouth last time and had been in good form before that. The slower ground is a plus for him and he’d have a chance in another wide-open race.

Haydock 16:07 Loom

He’s been extremely disappointing. I thought he was a pattern horse at the start of the season but he just hasn’t gone that way. We’ll keep trying though. He’s working really well, looks in great shape, and we just have to hope he starts showing that on the track again too. 17:15 Comanche Warrior

He’s a nice horse who got his head in front at Carlisle last time. We’ve kept him for this race. It will be interesting to see how he goes but he’s out in stall nine and that’s not ideal. York Sunday 14:30 Proud Nation

He’s a colt we really like and he showed plenty on debut at Musselburgh. He’ll improve for that too but needs to as this looks a red-hot York maiden with plenty of fancied horses in against us. 15:00 Vintage Clarets

We’re claiming seven pounds off him through Ethan Tindall as he looks to have just about reached his level again. He’s a horse who once his rating gets to 97 or 98 can struggle to get his head in front. He loves York and I’m happy enough with his draw in eight. This is probably his level and he can run well. 16:30 Stormy Impact