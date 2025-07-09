Richard Fahey column: Saturday runners

Our columnist provides a runner-by-runner guide to his team across four meetings on Saturday.
Newmarket
14:50 Golden Mind
He could never get into it in the Wokingham last time and was disappointing. Maybe he found the six furlongs too sharp there and he’s back to seven here. He’s a big price but ran well at Epsom two starts ago when touched off at the Derby meeting and that gives us some hope.
14:50 Our Havana
He won at Musselburgh two runs ago but has struggled from this mark at Thirsk and York since. He goes there in good form but clearly needs to raise his game.
York
15:10 Have Secret
I’ve always wanted to run him in the John Smith’s Cup but was worried he wouldn’t get in. In the end he’s done so easily with the bottom-rated horse being 83 which is almost unheard of. It suggests there may not be as much strength in depth as there normally is but the two horses at the head of the betting are progressive. My fellow loves York and that's in his favour.
16:15 Supreme Dancer
I was very disappointed with his nursery debut at Pontefract on Tuesday when he never really got going or into the race. He's come out of it fine so we’ll try again and I hope the first-time visor sharpens him up.
17:25 Emperor's Son
We thought a lot of him at one stage. He might just need the run as it's his first start since January and as I say these sprinters can take a few goes to get their eye in. But he’s still relatively lightly-raced, fresh, and has worked really well the last three times at home. I wouldn’t be shocked to see him run well.
17:25 Rock Opera
He’s been in good form without winning, finishing placed again at Haydock last time. I just think the handicapper has him, he’s been there or thereabouts from 78 and 79 without getting his head in front, but we’ll give it another go.
Ascot
16:50 Stormy Impact
She’s tough and genuine and ran OK in the Palace Of Holyrood here at the Royal Meeting, racing in the unfavoured group. She’s down a pound and I see a very strong pace is forecast which is what she needs. She’ll be doing her best work late.
Chester
16:55 South Parade
She’s got a good draw in five and has an abundance of speed, she hit a top speed of close to 45mph last time. I’d love to see her get her head in front again and the handicapper has given her a bit of a chance by dropping her a couple of pounds.
18:05 Lesley's Boy
I don’t think he ran as badly a the finishing position suggests at York last time. He was away from the main action and we’re putting cheekpieces on at Chester to see if they help. He’s another who is slipping down the ratings a little.
Hamilton
18:25 Utmost Respect
This looks a very goop opportunity for him to open his account. He ran well for a long way in the Windsor Castle last time and obviously I’ll be very disappointed if he gets beaten.
19:00 Monsieur Kodi
He was third in a better race than this at this track last time and can go well again providing the ground doesn’t dry out too much.
20:00 Rainwater
I hope it's a case of horses for courses. He won at Hamilton last month and ran well at Nottingham last time too. He's capable of going very close in this.
20:30 Epicurian Lad
He’s been so disappointing but wasn’t beaten that far at Newcastle last time. We’ll drop him out and try to get him to finish his race and hope that does the trick.
