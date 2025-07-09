Richard Fahey column: Saturday runners

Our columnist provides a runner-by-runner guide to his team across four meetings on Saturday.

Newmarket 14:50 Golden Mind

He could never get into it in the Wokingham last time and was disappointing. Maybe he found the six furlongs too sharp there and he’s back to seven here. He’s a big price but ran well at Epsom two starts ago when touched off at the Derby meeting and that gives us some hope. 14:50 Our Havana

He won at Musselburgh two runs ago but has struggled from this mark at Thirsk and York since. He goes there in good form but clearly needs to raise his game.

York 15:10 Have Secret

I’ve always wanted to run him in the John Smith’s Cup but was worried he wouldn’t get in. In the end he’s done so easily with the bottom-rated horse being 83 which is almost unheard of. It suggests there may not be as much strength in depth as there normally is but the two horses at the head of the betting are progressive. My fellow loves York and that's in his favour. 16:15 Supreme Dancer

I was very disappointed with his nursery debut at Pontefract on Tuesday when he never really got going or into the race. He's come out of it fine so we’ll try again and I hope the first-time visor sharpens him up. 17:25 Emperor's Son

We thought a lot of him at one stage. He might just need the run as it's his first start since January and as I say these sprinters can take a few goes to get their eye in. But he’s still relatively lightly-raced, fresh, and has worked really well the last three times at home. I wouldn’t be shocked to see him run well. 17:25 Rock Opera

He’s been in good form without winning, finishing placed again at Haydock last time. I just think the handicapper has him, he’s been there or thereabouts from 78 and 79 without getting his head in front, but we’ll give it another go.

Ascot 16:50 Stormy Impact

She’s tough and genuine and ran OK in the Palace Of Holyrood here at the Royal Meeting, racing in the unfavoured group. She’s down a pound and I see a very strong pace is forecast which is what she needs. She’ll be doing her best work late.

Chester 16:55 South Parade

She’s got a good draw in five and has an abundance of speed, she hit a top speed of close to 45mph last time. I’d love to see her get her head in front again and the handicapper has given her a bit of a chance by dropping her a couple of pounds. 18:05 Lesley's Boy

I don’t think he ran as badly a the finishing position suggests at York last time. He was away from the main action and we’re putting cheekpieces on at Chester to see if they help. He’s another who is slipping down the ratings a little.

Hamilton 18:25 Utmost Respect

This looks a very goop opportunity for him to open his account. He ran well for a long way in the Windsor Castle last time and obviously I’ll be very disappointed if he gets beaten. 19:00 Monsieur Kodi

He was third in a better race than this at this track last time and can go well again providing the ground doesn’t dry out too much. 20:00 Rainwater

I hope it's a case of horses for courses. He won at Hamilton last month and ran well at Nottingham last time too. He's capable of going very close in this. 20:30 Epicurian Lad