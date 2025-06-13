Richard Fahey column: Saturday runners

Check out our columnist on his runners at York and Chester on Saturday including an interesting two-year-old debutant.

Chester 13:35 Boston Dan

On paper this might be a warm enough race. My colt goes alright at home but whether he knows enough to be winning at Chester, against horses with experience, I wouldn't know. He’ll be winning races at some stage though and has a decent draw. 14:10 South Parade

In contrast, she’s out in 12. She’s not having much luck on that score at the moment, being wide at Chelmsford the time before. She ran OK in the circumstances there but while she's in great form, it’s going to be hard for her on Saturday. 16:30 Prince Of Pillo

He has a nice draw in four and six furlongs at Chester could suit him. He loves it when they go quick as he finishes well and picks horses off. He’ll need luck and it’s just a question of whether he keeps tabs on them through the early stages.

York 13:50 Our Havana

He's won a couple of races this year and I thought he handicapper was tough enough putting him up five pounds for winning at Musselburgh two starts ago. He’s back at seven furlongs on Saturday which will suit and while 14 is wider than I’d like to be drawn at York, it’s not impossible to run well from there. 14:25 Glistening Nights

He’s been unlucky this year. It just hasn’t fallen for him at York or Wetherby the last two times. He showed he gets this trip here in May and I see his 20/1. I think he could run better than those odds would suggest. 15:35 Columnist

He’s taken time to come to himself this spring but us starting to do so now. The handicapper is starting to give him a bit of help too, he’s in great order and he’s another who looks a big price to me. 15:35 Loom

He went close over five furlongs at the Dante Meeting but saw too much daylight back at York next time. He’s a horse that needs to chill out a bit more in his races, but I think the big field here will help and if he switches off over six, he has a chance. I think this is a good fit for the horse.

16:10 Mr Moonshine

A Cotai Glory colt. His work has been a little disappointing but he’s fit and ready to run and this is a good place to start him out. 16:10 Tactical Formation

This is a lovely horse for Wathnan who came from the breeze-ups. It’s just at the back of my mind he’s going to need the first run a bit but he’s a horse I really like. He’ll definitely be winning races this year. 16:45 Up The Jazz

He’s in good form at home and returns after a bit of a break. I don’t think he has anything hidden from the handicapper and needs to up his game to be winning this but he’s back to his last winning mark and going well at home. 17:20 Musical Touch

He’s in great order. 10st 2lb is a big weight so we’re claiming five off through Cian Horgan and he ran well in the Sunday Series race at Chelmsford last time. He’ll be finishing well and six is a decent draw. 17:20 Ziggy's Condor

He was badly handicapped for a while but is creeping back down again now. He has good course form which is always a plus and has his chance in a wide open race.

Hamilton Sunday 15:45 Masai Angel

I’ll be keeping an eye on the ground at Hamilton. They could get a lot of rain and if it gets very soft I might not run this colt. He came to us from the breeze-ups and I was pleased enough with his work the other day when we had him away for a gallop. If the ground is alright for him it will be interesting to see how he runs. 16:15 Lesley’s Boy

We’re dropping back to six furlongs with him on Sunday which will suit. He’s in good form but we’re just in the dark about the ground at the minute, he does handle a bit of cut though. 17:15 Brooklyn Nine Nine

An extremely disappointing horse. We tried him in blinkers recently but he didn’t seem to take to them and all the headgear comes off on Sunday. He’s hard to be confident about for all he’s dangerously well handicapped right now. 18:15 Monsieur Kodi

The rain would very much be in his favour, he handles testing ground particularly well. I thought he ran OK at Chelmsford last time having been hampered at the start and that run will have put him spot on for this. He has a big chance if the rain arrives. 18:15 Rock Opera