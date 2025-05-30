Richard Fahey column: Saturday runners

Our columnist with a guide to his runners across three meetings on Saturday.
York
13:30 Rock Opera
Billy Garrity felt he almost puled up a little on him at Doncaster last time so we’ve stuck a visor on for the first time in the hope it might help. He’s capable of running well in a race like this but he’s drawn 14 and I’m not sure that’s the place to be. We’ll see.
14:05 Advance Twentyfive
A big horse who we do really like. He’s very nice but whether he's tuned in enough to win a York maiden on debut I’d be a little surprised.
14:05 Mister Freeman
A very laidback colt who has been a little disappointing in his work but could come alive on the racecourse. That’s the hope but again we’ll learn plenty about him on Saturday.
14:40 Loom
I thought he did well to finish second at the Dante Meeting over course-and-distance as he made up a lot of ground. That was a big run and I’ve been very happy with him since. He’s up two pounds and in another typically competitive York handicap but he has a decent draw and it’s just a case of whether he’s good enough.
15:50 Tuscan Point
He ran into trouble over five furlongs here last time but this is probably his best trip in any case. He needs to step up on his last couple of performances and again the draw could have been kinder, he’s out in 14.
16:25 Far Ahead
I was surprised he was given 83 as an opening mark, it seems high to me. Hand on heart do I think at his best he’s an 83 horse? Not at the minute I don’t but the step up in trip should suit.
He won well at Catterick last time and it’s a case of hoping the handicapper is right and I’m wrong on Saturday.
17:00 Beattie Is Back
He’s a big price and being drawn out in 16 probably needs them to come stands’ side as they can occasionally do at York. Even if they did, he needs to step up.
17:00 Craven
He loves this place and is back on the mark from which he won here in July. He’s very laidback at home, a gent of a horse, and this is his first run of the season. He’s a difficult one to predict at the best of times. On a good day he’d have his chance.
17:00 Flying Fletcher
I’m happy with him but he had no real excuses in a similar race here the last day and I just wonder if the handicapper still has him.
17:00 Ziggy's Condor
He’s starting to creep down the weights at last which will help. His best run probably came when second over this course-and-distance last season and Warren Fentiman takes three pounds off, so fingers crossed.
Chester
13:35 Dream Angel
I like this filly but on paper this looks a warm enough race. She showed a bit more like I was expecting at Haydock last time but needs to improve again. She’s a sweet filly and maybe she will be able to show the best of herself after two runs. She’s in the Tattersalls Online Sale next week and I’d like to see more on Saturday.
14:45 Come On Over
A really nice colt with a great mind. He has a good draw in two and it’s just a case of whether he’s tuned in enough to take advantage of it. It’s hard to be confident but we’ll know after 100 yards and if he’s out and in a good position, he’ll run very well.
16:30 Eartha
She’d been suffering with a little rash through the spring but as soon as the rain arrived it disappeared. She’s a filly who has done very well from two to three, I’m delighted with her, and I wouldn’t be shocked if she went well.
Southwell
16:55 Sundiata Keita
Another in the sale next week and he has been very disappointing. He’s down to a mark of 61 now though and wears a visor for the first time. If the headgear works, there’s no reason at all he shouldn’t run a big race.
Sunday
Chelmsford City
15:45 Musical Touch
He’s in great form at home and looks a picture. We don’t think he quite got home over seven at York last time so the drop to six furlongs should suit. They usually go a very good pace at Chelmsford and that would suit this horse, he’ll be strong at the finish.
15:45 Monsieur Kodi
He’s gradually coming back down to the sort of mark he can win from, but this is his first run since January and he’ll need to be at his very best to win this.
17:45 South Parade
She’s drawn out in ten which isn’t the place to be over five furlongs at Chelmsford. She’s been running well and is in good form but it’s whether she can get across from where she is to get involved. She’s very quick though which does give her a chance of doing so.
