Richard Fahey column: Saturday runners

Our columnist on his runners across the meetings on Saturday and Sunday.

Thirsk 13:35 Supreme Dancer

He ran no race whatsoever on debut at Pontefract and we don’t know why. He’s been fine since so we’re running again and hope he improves for that first experience. If he runs like he did last time he’d have no chance, but he works better at home. 14:35 Our Havana

The owners were very keen to run in the Thirsk Hunt Cup and I don’t blame them. He has a good draw which is an encouraging start, and I hope they go flat out and he is able to relax through the race and come home well. I’m still not absolutely convinced that he stays a mile, but he has every chance of getting it around here.

15:50 My Harrison George

Another one stepping up in trip and he must prove he gets a mile and six. He’s capable on his day and if he does get home, he should come forward from his first run back at Redcar. 16:23 Havana Rum

He’s struggling at the minute and didn’t show much at Leicester last week, but we’ll try again and hope he can run into form at some stage. Newmarket 16:40 Stormy Impact

She’s not very big but tries very hard and it was great to get her head in front on her final start last year. She’s not obviously well handicapped but Warren Fentiman takes five pounds off and she’ll do her best. 16:40 Uncle Don

He’s very fit and very well. I think the six furlongs at Newmarket will suit him, he’ll handle the ground fine and Ryan Moore rides. He has top weight but he’s ready to go.

Hamilton Sunday 13:55 Ay Gee Ell

I’d love to win a race with him, and he’s gone close a couple of times already. He’s running OK at the moment, and it doesn’t look the deepest of contests. 13:55 Azure Zain

It’s his debut and he’s a horse who can be a little buzzy at home. I hope he settles OK because if he does, he’s a colt who can gallop. We really like him and I’m looking forward to getting him started but he needs to relax. 15:05 College Fund

He had his first start at Newcastle in March and while he went OK, he’ll have to really step up to win this. Sallaal sets a very good standard, Arctic Grey won on debut and while they both have penalties to carry, our colt needs to come forward from his first effort to get to their level. He will improve though. 15:45 Quiet Resolve