Interesting runners across three meetings for our columnist on Saturday. Check out his thoughts on the full team.
He’s in great order, training well and everything suits him, track, ground and draw. He was very good at York last time and we’re very, very pleased with him going down there. They all have him to beat.
He’ll be winning races this season but I’m just a fraction worried he might need this on his reappearance. That said, I don’t know why he’s a 33/1 chance – he’ll run better than those odds suggest. The track suits, he’ll love the ground and he has a good rider aboard in Lois Teal.
He's becoming disappointing but we’re down in grade on Saturday as we’d been very tough on him going into some high-grade handicaps. The handicapper is starting to give him a chance, he’s down to 88 now, and on some of his form from last year he'd have a big chance from that mark. The draw is a worry though, I don’t like being out in 13 over seven furlongs here.
We might tweak the tactics with him here. He's progressive and has no weight on his back. Seven is a handy draw and hopefully he’ll go well in a very open race.
I was a fraction disappointed with his last run at Leicester where he didn’t seem to get home over the stiff six furlongs. He’s drawn three which is OK – although I’d ideally like to be a little higher – but he has a low weight in a £100,000 race so we’re happy to have a go.
We’re down into handicap company with him and I think it’s going to really suit. He’s been over-racing in conditions races, doing too much, and the fast pace on Saturday will give Oisin a chance to get him to switch off. It will be interesting to see how he goes.
He’s a beautiful horse, gorgeous to look at. I love him. Whether he’s tuned in enough to win on debut I don’t know but he’ll definitely win his maiden. He goes well.
He’s in the July Sales at Newmarket and needs to bounce right back having been bitterly disappointing on his return at Ripon. The handicapper absolutely nailed him for winning on his reappearance last season but he’s starting to relent, albeit he’s still four pounds higher than when winning.
He’s drawn one which is good and I think he’ll be OK on the ground. They’re forecast a strong pace too which will be ideal. He’s in good form and down in grade so you’d have to be hopeful.
We’ve landed stall one for him too which is handy. He’s had a little bit of a break and I’ve put a visor on him for the first time here and I hope that works. He goes OK at home and but we want to see it on the track now.
We’re dropping him back in trip slightly. He’s just typical of a breeze-up horse who has a tendency to over-race and this is competitive. But we have a good draw again which is always important at Chester and I’d like to see a bit more from him on Saturday.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org