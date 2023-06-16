Interesting runners across three meetings for our columnist on Saturday. Check out his thoughts on the full team.

Sandown 14:50 Great State

He’s in great order, training well and everything suits him, track, ground and draw. He was very good at York last time and we’re very, very pleased with him going down there. They all have him to beat. York 14:00 Furzig

He’ll be winning races this season but I’m just a fraction worried he might need this on his reappearance. That said, I don’t know why he’s a 33/1 chance – he’ll run better than those odds suggest. The track suits, he’ll love the ground and he has a good rider aboard in Lois Teal.

14:35 Admiral D

He's becoming disappointing but we’re down in grade on Saturday as we’d been very tough on him going into some high-grade handicaps. The handicapper is starting to give him a chance, he’s down to 88 now, and on some of his form from last year he'd have a big chance from that mark. The draw is a worry though, I don’t like being out in 13 over seven furlongs here. 14:35 Indian Falcon

We might tweak the tactics with him here. He's progressive and has no weight on his back. Seven is a handy draw and hopefully he’ll go well in a very open race.

15:40 Brooklyn Nine Nine

I was a fraction disappointed with his last run at Leicester where he didn’t seem to get home over the stiff six furlongs. He’s drawn three which is OK – although I’d ideally like to be a little higher – but he has a low weight in a £100,000 race so we’re happy to have a go. 15:40 Rousing Encore

We’re down into handicap company with him and I think it’s going to really suit. He’s been over-racing in conditions races, doing too much, and the fast pace on Saturday will give Oisin a chance to get him to switch off. It will be interesting to see how he goes. 16:15 Silent Move

He’s a beautiful horse, gorgeous to look at. I love him. Whether he’s tuned in enough to win on debut I don’t know but he’ll definitely win his maiden. He goes well. 16:50 Blenheim Boy

He’s in the July Sales at Newmarket and needs to bounce right back having been bitterly disappointing on his return at Ripon. The handicapper absolutely nailed him for winning on his reappearance last season but he’s starting to relent, albeit he’s still four pounds higher than when winning.

Chester 14:10 Vintage Clarets

He’s drawn one which is good and I think he’ll be OK on the ground. They’re forecast a strong pace too which will be ideal. He’s in good form and down in grade so you’d have to be hopeful. 14:45 Khathak

We’ve landed stall one for him too which is handy. He’s had a little bit of a break and I’ve put a visor on him for the first time here and I hope that works. He goes OK at home and but we want to see it on the track now. 15:20 Reidh