The Ridler returns in the Greenham at Newbury. Check out our columnist on his full Saturday team.

Newbury 14:40 The Ridler

We’re not sure he’s going to stay seven furlongs but it’s a good place to find out. This looks a very strong Greenham and it’s just at the back of my mind our colt might improve a bit for the run. He did extremely well over the winter and got very big us on at one stage but he’s ready to return for what is a fact-finding mission.

Thirsk 12:55 Bombay Bazaar

He tries hard at home but there are a couple with experience in this race and that counts for a lot. I’ve only run two-year-olds so far this season and they’ve both needed the run and it could be the same with this fellow too. 13:25 Old Smoke

I’d love to see him win, he deserves to. He’s been placed on all three starts so far, a mile around Thirsk would be fine for him and he seems to handle any ground. He’s improving all the time and I hope we’ve found a good opening for him. It would be great for him to get his head in front for the owners.

14:00 Clearpoint

We’re very pleased with him. I’m starting him off at three over five furlongs because he’s a horse with a lot of natural speed. While he has top weight it’s a lower grade race than he’s been contesting and we want to get his confidence back and see him finish his race. Fingers crossed it all comes together for him. 14:35 Knight Of Honour

He spent the winter in Bahrain but it was difficult to find races for him as he wants a trip. The mile-and-a-half on Saturday is what he wants. He’s fit and well and has had a good winter with plenty of sun on his back. If he finished in the first three I’d be delighted. 15:45 Phoenix Beach

He was very disappointing on his first run of the season at Doncaster. He’d been working really well alongside Monsieur Kodi who won soon after at Musselburgh and is going well again now. He needs to bounce back but could easily do so.

Nottingham 18:30 Drunk In Love