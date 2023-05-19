Saturday runners ROUSING ENCORE – 1.50 Newbury

He’s a tough horse to find races for, but he’s very fit and he’s very well, so it’s simply a case of whether he is good enough for a race like this. He ran his best race last year at Newbury so hopefully he can bring that Mill Reef form to the table.

He’s a horse we’ve always liked and he came good at the back-end last season when winning at Nottingham. I think 1m2f will suit him really well, but it’s a really competitive race.

Old Smoke is in good form, he won at Thirsk the other day over a mile and I think stepping up another two furlongs will really suit him. Again, it’s whether he’s good enough in a race of this nature, but it’s good to take them on with a light weight and that’s what he’s got.

She’s a nice filly, whether she can win a maiden first time up I’m not sure. I think she’ll win races given time, so we’ll see how she fares before making a plan.

He’s had a long lay-off and he spends a lot of time on the treadmill so it’s always hard to get a handle on how fit he is. He’s in good order but I do have a feeling the run will do him good.

He’s had a good season on the all-weather, winning a couple of times at Newcastle, but that means he’s as high as I’d like really off a mark of 86. He remains in good form and I do think seven furlongs around this track will suit.

Hartswood has dropped way down in the ratings to 76 from 99 and we’re really happy with him at home. This will be the worst race he has run in for three years so hopefully he can start getting back to winning ways.

HOORAY FOR HAZEL – 6.20 Doncaster

She ran sensible first time and I expect her to improve quite a bit here. Whether that is good enough to win we will see, but she is very honest and whether she is a maiden type filly or a nursery one we’ll find out on Saturday.

He always takes three or four runs to hit form, he has done that all of his life even if he did win the Brocklesby first time out. He looks after himself at home, I think he sneaks to the feed pot for extra food as he’s a hard horse to get fit and a couple of runs always seem to do him good.

It’s a big day for her. It’s low quality stuff but she is very fit and very well and a mile on the round course at Doncaster should really suit, so I hope she runs a big race for the owner.

Big targets after promising York runs

MIDNIGHT MILE ran a good race in the Musidora Stakes at York on Wednesday and she’s come out of it fine, but I was probably fractionally disappointed in myself in that she needed it a bit more than I thought.

I thought at one stage she might go on and finish second which I would've been delighted with, and I was happy with her don’t get me wrong, but I just think she got tired late on.

She has trotted up good, she didn’t have a hard race and hopefully it’s onwards and upwards now. She had a good blow and I think it was just fitness that caught her out.

I’m thinking Prix de Diane next, she is also in the Ribblesdale but she has a Group 3 penalty, so I think we’ll keep running in the better races for now.

RAMAZAN also ran well in third in the seven-furlong handicap and he is a horse that has benefited for being gelded.

He looked like he was coming home and you’d have to think he might be a Britannia horse after that. I don’t think the mile will be an issue, he’s always finishing his races and I think the rhythm of the race will suit him.

He's a strong traveller, which I always think at Ascot you need to travel, so the race should suit and you’d like to see him have a go at it anyway.

BOMBAY BAZAAR was an impressive winner for us at Beverley on Tuesday, I thought he’d win but I don’t think it was a good race.

He’d be down the two-year-old pecking order at home and it gives us confidence in that department as we’ve got a few nice ones to run in the next few weeks.

I just feel as I get older that I don’t want to be too tough on the two-year-olds first time out, I want them to enjoy it and let them improve, whereas when I was younger and keener I drilled them before they went.

You can see that they are progressing in their races now and that’s just what Bombay Bazaar did after his debut at Thirsk.