Richard Fahey column: Saturday runners for November Handicap day at Doncaster

Our columnist runs through his team for Saturday's racing on November Handicap day at Doncaster and at Wolverhampton.

FLYING FLETCHER – 11.37 Doncaster

The horses have been going well it’s been a good end to the season. Soft ground will suit this fellow, but it’s a very open race. The faster they go the better chance he’ll have coming from off the pace. RAINBOW NEBULA – 11.37 Doncaster

I thought he ran well last time at Donny on the back of his Ascot win. We drop back in trip here which should be fine for him in the ground, he’s still learning. INVINCIBLE BOY – 12.15 Doncaster

He’s entitled to come on for his first run at York where he was a good second. He’s a big raw horse and if he copes with the ground I’d expect him to run well, he should improve for that first outing.

STRIKE RED – 2.35 Doncaster

He’s just been a little bit disappointing. There’s plenty in his favour Saturday, though. He’s in good form at home, he likes soft ground and the handicapper has given him a chance. Fingers crossed he goes well. GOLDEN MIND – 2.35 Doncaster

I think the handicapper’s got him. He’s been well beaten in his last three races but we’ll see what happens. We’re claiming off him, he’s in good order – he’s very fit and very well – and he’ll like the ground as well. STORMY IMPACT – 2.35 Doncaster

I thought she ran well at Pontefract the other day when second to Sophia’s Starlight. I don’t think she’ll mind the ground and she’s very fit and well. Fingers crossed she’s drawn in the right place and gets a little bit of luck in running.

Stormy Impact after winning the 3yo Dash at Epsom

CASTLE STUART – 3.45 Doncaster

He’s in very good order with himself and we’re looking forward to running him over 1m4f in the November Handicap. Every time he seems to get a little bit outpaced and stay on. It’ll be interesting, but his draw in 21 isn’t ideal. That’s wider than you’d pick but we’ll see how it all pans out. VINTAGE CLARETS – 4.00 Wolverhampton

I think the handicapper might have him, as well. He is down in grade, though, so it would be nice to finish off with a win if he could, but once he gets to 95 and a bit more he seems to struggle. RAINWATER – 5.30 Wolverhampton