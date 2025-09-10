Richard Fahey column: Saturday runners at Chester and Musselburgh

Check out our columnist's horse-by-horse guide to his runners on Saturday.

Saturday Chester 13:35 Advance Twentyfive

He ran well at York last time out and he’s in really good form at home. Drawing stall nine of nine around Chester is not ideal, though, so we’ll see what happens. 16:00 Glistening Nights

You know I like horses for courses and we’re bringing him back to Chester where he won by four lengths the last time he was here. He’s been running well, but again he’s not done well with the draw out in stall 10. 16:35 Sailthisshipalone

He’s been in good form and I’m very happy with him. The handicapper has given him a chance now and he’s fared well with the draw in stall five. I’ve put cheekpieces on him just to help him and sharpen him up a bit.

Musselburgh 16:45 Supreme Clarets

He runs in the seller at Salisbury on Friday so will probably be taken out of this. 17:18 Brimfulofattitude

She disappointed me over six furlongs at Newcastle last time so we’re dropping back to five here. I’m happy with her at home so hopefully she can quickly put the bad run behind her. 18:52 Ziggy’s Condor