Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Our star columnist guides you through his runners

Richard Fahey column: Saturday runners at Chester and Musselburgh

By Richard Fahey
Horse Racing
Fri September 12, 2025 · 1h ago

Check out our columnist's horse-by-horse guide to his runners on Saturday.

Saturday

Chester

13:35 Advance Twentyfive

He ran well at York last time out and he’s in really good form at home. Drawing stall nine of nine around Chester is not ideal, though, so we’ll see what happens.

16:00 Glistening Nights

You know I like horses for courses and we’re bringing him back to Chester where he won by four lengths the last time he was here. He’s been running well, but again he’s not done well with the draw out in stall 10.

16:35 Sailthisshipalone

He’s been in good form and I’m very happy with him. The handicapper has given him a chance now and he’s fared well with the draw in stall five. I’ve put cheekpieces on him just to help him and sharpen him up a bit.

https://skybet.com/horse-racing/doncaster-13th-sep/r-7%7C34723131.1440

Musselburgh

16:45 Supreme Clarets

He runs in the seller at Salisbury on Friday so will probably be taken out of this.

17:18 Brimfulofattitude

She disappointed me over six furlongs at Newcastle last time so we’re dropping back to five here. I’m happy with her at home so hopefully she can quickly put the bad run behind her.

18:52 Ziggy’s Condor

He’s an extremely well handicapped horse now off 73 and I’d be hopeful he’ll be really competitive. Seven furlongs around Musselburgh should suit him well.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING