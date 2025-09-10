Richard Fahey column: Saturday runners at Chester and Musselburgh

Check out our columnist's horse-by-horse guide to his runners on Saturday.
Saturday
Chester
13:35 Advance Twentyfive
He ran well at York last time out and he’s in really good form at home. Drawing stall nine of nine around Chester is not ideal, though, so we’ll see what happens.
16:00 Glistening Nights
You know I like horses for courses and we’re bringing him back to Chester where he won by four lengths the last time he was here. He’s been running well, but again he’s not done well with the draw out in stall 10.
16:35 Sailthisshipalone
He’s been in good form and I’m very happy with him. The handicapper has given him a chance now and he’s fared well with the draw in stall five. I’ve put cheekpieces on him just to help him and sharpen him up a bit.
Musselburgh
16:45 Supreme Clarets
He runs in the seller at Salisbury on Friday so will probably be taken out of this.
17:18 Brimfulofattitude
She disappointed me over six furlongs at Newcastle last time so we’re dropping back to five here. I’m happy with her at home so hopefully she can quickly put the bad run behind her.
18:52 Ziggy’s Condor
He’s an extremely well handicapped horse now off 73 and I’d be hopeful he’ll be really competitive. Seven furlongs around Musselburgh should suit him well.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.