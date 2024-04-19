Richard Fahey column: Newmarket reflections and weekend preview

Our columnist on Pretty Crystal's Nell Gwyn win and a full guide to his weekend team.

It was great to win the Nell Gwyn for a third time at Newmarket on Wednesday and I was very proud of Pretty Crystal. She was so professional, very tough in the finish and handled the track well. It looks like we’re going to supplement her for the QIPCO 1000 Guineas and it will be exciting to have another runner in a Classic. Maybe we were getting her trip wrong last year. She looked like a sharp two-year-old – and was one – and was a little unlucky when she ran fifth in the Albany at Royal Ascot. The only time we tried her over seven was in desperate ground at Goodwood and she showed this week that she not only stays that far – but I think she’ll get the mile. On pedigree she has every chance and it’s great to have a Dubawi filly like this. She could easily improve again. The Feilden Stakes turned into a nothing event for Native American. We thought there might be a bit of pace around him, but nothing went on. We ended up sitting near last and nothing ever happened. He hardly blew afterwards and while I’d have liked to have seen him come up the hill a little stronger, we’ll just draw a line through the run.

Patrick Mullins: Scottish Grand National team and British trainers' title race

Saturday runners Thirsk 17:30 Ramazan

The handicapper says we can’t win as we’re rated 105 and give four pounds to both Holloway Boy (109) and Shartash (107). But we are very fit and very well, I’m very pleased with the horse and he never lets us down. We will run to 105, I’m confident of that, and who knows it might be good enough. 18:35 Minnesota Lad

He’s a horse who never takes his racing that well from a mental perspective. I just hope as he gets older and matures that will change. He’s been working well and if he holds it together then he has his chance from a mark of 74. Nottingham 19:30 Kittykarma

She won’t mind the ground – and it is desperate at the moment – but she goes on that. The trip suits and she looks an absolute picture at the moment. Maybe she’ll be a touch better for the run but she’s in great nick.

Musselburgh Sunday 15:45 Phoenix Beach

We’re back at five furlongs on Sunday and I just have it in my mind he’s a horse who doesn’t want it too soft. I hope it dries out a bit for him but for the money I’m happy to take a chance and he is only a pound higher than when winning at Newcastle in November. 17:15 Furzig

He’s been in action on the all-weather over the winter and running OK without winning and we haven’t had any excuses. I’m pleased with him, but he’d need to be right at his best to win this. 17:15 My Little Queens

It’s a big day for her. She was disappointing on the all-weather this winter but has been covered by Perfect Power and is in foal. Sometimes that can give a mare a new lease of life and it will be interesting to see how she goes but she does need a big step up on her recent performances.

17:45 Silent Move

One of the best-looking horses in the yard and he has wintered extremely well. He’s one I really like and while it isn’t the biggest of fields, it looks a competitive race. My fellow has done plenty and is fit and well for his return and I think going up to a mile will suit him. 18:15 Gincident

He’s gone quite keen, and I don’t really know why so we’re dropping him back to seven furlongs in the hope that will suit. The handicapper is slowly starting to give him a chance again, I’m sure horses lose confidence when they’re on a long losing streak and it takes some getting back. He’s fit and handles the course. 18:45 Marine Wave