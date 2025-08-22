Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Our star columnist guides you through his runners
Our star columnist guides you through his runners

Richard Fahey column; Guide to Saturday runners

By Richard Fahey
Horse Racing
Fri August 22, 2025 · 2h ago

Check out our columnist on his runners at York and Redcar on Saturday.

York

16:10 Strike Red

He’s in good order and ran very well when second in the Stewards’ Cup down at Goodwood. I just think for him to be at his very best he’d prefer slower ground and we’re not going to get that I’m afraid. I’m not mad about the draw in 20 either but I hope he’ll go well.

17:20 Castle Stuart

He’s a new addition to the yard and I’m looking forward to seeing him run but if I’m being greedy again I’d like to have been drawn lower than 13. His work has been good at home and we’re very happy with him going there. The form of his win at Musselburgh has worked out well, so well he’s gone up two pounds since coming here without leaving his box.

https://ads.skybet.com/redirect.aspx?pid=17678472&lpid=47&bid=1519

Redcar

17:30 Mystical Maria

She was entitled to come on for her run at Ayr last time and I hope she has. She’s down to 57 now and I’m hoping she’s building towards returning to winning ways. It would be nice if it happened on Saturday.

18:00 Twilight Serenade

He hasn’t looked like winning a maiden in two goes so far but will get a mark after this and he's probably one for nurseries.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING