Richard Fahey column; Guide to Saturday runners

Check out our columnist on his runners at York and Redcar on Saturday.

York 16:10 Strike Red

He’s in good order and ran very well when second in the Stewards’ Cup down at Goodwood. I just think for him to be at his very best he’d prefer slower ground and we’re not going to get that I’m afraid. I’m not mad about the draw in 20 either but I hope he’ll go well. 17:20 Castle Stuart

He’s a new addition to the yard and I’m looking forward to seeing him run but if I’m being greedy again I’d like to have been drawn lower than 13. His work has been good at home and we’re very happy with him going there. The form of his win at Musselburgh has worked out well, so well he’s gone up two pounds since coming here without leaving his box.

Redcar 17:30 Mystical Maria

She was entitled to come on for her run at Ayr last time and I hope she has. She’s down to 57 now and I’m hoping she’s building towards returning to winning ways. It would be nice if it happened on Saturday. 18:00 Twilight Serenade