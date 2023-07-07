Richard Fahey column: Guide to Saturday runners

17 runners across six meetings for our columnist on Saturday. Check out his thoughts on the full team.
I thought he ran very well at Epsom last time despite finishing ninth. He stumbled badly, was stopped a couple of times and looked a little unlucky to me there. He doesn’t work like a five furlong horse at home but his best form is at the trip and I’d like to think he’ll go well.
He’s in the sale at Newmarket next week and is one I’d like to keep from the batch going down there. It was good to see him get his head in front at Redcar last time and while he’s up six pounds it could have done his confidence the world of good.
I feared he wasn't going to get in as second reserve but he has. He’s in great order and while he hasn’t been winning this year, he gets into this off a nice low weight and I’m excited about him having a shot at this valuable pot.
Things didn’t go right for her in the Albany at Royal Ascot last time but she booked her trip there by winning on debut at Catterick and the handicapper might have given her a chance with a mark of 81. We’ll see on Saturday as she isn’t the easiest to get a handle on at home.
He’s back to seven furlongs for this and I think it’s his trip. I don’t think he got home over a mile in the Britannia last time, which was my fear going into it. He looked like he was going to run a very big race two out.
Everything looks right for him here, a drop of rain won’t do him any harm either and he heads there in great form.
She ran terribly first time back at Thirsk, bucking at the start and basically doing everything wrong. We’ve no idea why she did it, we weren’t expecting it, and clearly hope she’s more professional this time. She’ll need to be but is very fit and very well.
Another in the sale next week and I’d love to see him run well before heading there. He was back to form at Chester last time which offers hope.
A son of Expert Eye who ran a good race on debut when second at Pontefract. He’s quite nice, one for next year as well, but I’d like to see him nearly win this. He’s a colt we like.
She looks to be a filly who needs to heading down the nurseries route. She’s a homebred for Norman and Helen Steel and all the family have needed time and she looks to be in the same mould.
Another for handicaps I think. She’s had two runs so far and hasn’t shown a great deal but we’ll find out a little more on Saturday.
He’s in great form, I’m very happy with him right now and this trip will suit. I’m confident this will be his best run of the season so far – and that should make him competitive.
Another in the sale next week and a horse who wants gelding, he just doesn’t concentrate. But he won at Beverley last time and definitely has a chance from a three pounds higher mark.
He’s back down in trip and the visor returns after he failed to fire without it at Pontefract last time. If it brings him back to the form of his York fourth in May then he isn’t out of this.
He disappointed at Haydock last time and needs to step up on that but has been enjoying a good season, gets weight from plenty of these and I could see him running OK.
I’ve stuck a visor on him, he’s just been so disappointing. He’s now a pound below his last winning mark so clearly is well handicapped but he needs to bounce back and leave his recent efforts well behind.
This is quite a nice colt, a son of Muharaar. I think he’s one who will his maiden at some stage but I don’t know if it will be this one first time up. There are four previous winners in here and a couple of others showed plenty of promise on debut.
He ran his best race of the season wen fourth at Beverley last time and is on the sort of mark from which he should be winning races. He’s won at the track before too so there are definitely positives around him.
He’s been very disappointing in general but ran alright at Thirsk two starts ago and at Ayr last time. He’d have his chance on those performances but it's competitive for the grade.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.