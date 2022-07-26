I’m looking forward to running THE PLATINUM QUEEN in the British EBF Alice Keppel Fillies' Conditions Stakes at Goodwood on Wednesday.

She was also in the Molecomb on Thursday but there’s decent money on offer here and if she can’t win this she wouldn’t have won a Molecomb.

She’s in good form and did it very well at York last time. That didn’t surprise me, she’s very quick and just got left a little at Royal Ascot the time before.

She’s a typical breeze-up horse in that she can be a bit keen but we know she can really gallop and hopefully will take a bit of beating on Wednesday.