Our columnist is confident of a bold show from his runner at Goodwood on Wednesday and has updates on Perfect Power and The Riddler too.
I’m looking forward to running THE PLATINUM QUEEN in the British EBF Alice Keppel Fillies' Conditions Stakes at Goodwood on Wednesday.
She was also in the Molecomb on Thursday but there’s decent money on offer here and if she can’t win this she wouldn’t have won a Molecomb.
She’s in good form and did it very well at York last time. That didn’t surprise me, she’s very quick and just got left a little at Royal Ascot the time before.
She’s a typical breeze-up horse in that she can be a bit keen but we know she can really gallop and hopefully will take a bit of beating on Wednesday.
Elsewhere my two Royal Ascot winners are set to head to France for their next starts.
The Riddler is in great order after his win in the Windsor Castle. We gave him a little break after that but he’s due to gallop again next week and is in great order. All being well he’ll go to the Morny.
It looks like the Prix Maurice de Gheest for Perfect Power. I think that’s what were will go as six-and-a-half furlongs there would be absolutely ideal for him.
We are committed in our support of responsible gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Further support and information can be found at GamCare and gamblingtherapy.org.