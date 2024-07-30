Richard Fahey column: Goodwood runners

He was on target at Galway on Tuesday - now check out our columnist on his Goodwood team.

Goodwood Wednesday 14:25 Pretty Crystal

She was disappointing on her return to action at York last time so I’ve stuck a pair of cheekpieces on her for this. Seven furlongs at Goodwood looks ideal for her but she does carry a penalty for winning the Nell Gwyn on his return and that doesn’t make things easy. She is in great form though and I just want to see her leave that York effort behind.

Goodwood Thursday 16:10 Veydari