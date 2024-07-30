Sporting Life
Our star columnist guides you through his runners

Richard Fahey column: Goodwood runners

By Richard Fahey
20:05 · TUE July 30, 2024

He was on target at Galway on Tuesday - now check out our columnist on his Goodwood team.

Goodwood Wednesday

14:25 Pretty Crystal

She was disappointing on her return to action at York last time so I’ve stuck a pair of cheekpieces on her for this.

Seven furlongs at Goodwood looks ideal for her but she does carry a penalty for winning the Nell Gwyn on his return and that doesn’t make things easy. She is in great form though and I just want to see her leave that York effort behind.

https://m.skybet.com/horse-racing/goodwood/flat-class-1-5f/34001439?aff=681&dcmp=SL_ED_RACING_EDITORIAL

Goodwood Thursday

16:10 Veydari

You’d imagine stepping up to seven furlongs will suit him but he’s still just a little breezy in his races, overdoing things. He needs to relax and learn to settle but hopefully his last run at Nottingham will hopefully have done him the world of good on that score.

His opening mark looks OK – if he settles he could go well.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

