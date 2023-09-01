Richard Fahey column: Doncaster team

Our star columnist looks back on a couple of recent winners and ahead to Doncaster's St Leger meeting.

I thought Native American would take a bit of beating in the Tattersalls Ireland Super Auction Sale Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday and I was impressed enough with him. It was only his second start, he’d been off the track for 106 days and ultimately won comfortably which was great. He hadn’t missed work or had a setback but he’d grown a bit, left us a little on the leg, and needed a bit of time.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

He hadn’t done tonnes of work before the weekend and will come on plenty for it and is a very exciting colt. I had the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere in the back of my mind going into the Curragh so it’s still there now he’s won. We’ll see how he comes out of the race, what happens in the next couple of weeks, but Longchamp was the route I had in mind. On the same afternoon Tropical Island was very impressive in the nursery at York.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

All her runs previously had been on soft ground and I kept saying to the owner I thought she’d be better on a livelier surface and so it proved. She got that at the weekend and trotted up from a mark of 83. There are more good days to be had with her and it’s been a great year for my two-year-olds. They’re a wonderful bunch. They’re hard to buy at the sales so you have enjoy a crop like this. Here’s my guide to the Doncaster team... Thursday 14:25 Flaccianello

Look, she’s got to find a bit with the likes of Dragon Leader and Johannes Brahms but the ground is very important to her. She likes some juice in it and is a different filly when she gets it. The rain was very welcome on Tuesday for her – I’d like a drop more too please – and she’ll have her ground on Thursday. She won well on it at Newmarket last time having struggled on a very fast surface at Haydock the time before. She’s in great order and might just find what’s needed to be competitive.

Friday 14:25 Malc

He’s another who just grew on us a little so has had a bit of a break since disappointing in the July Stakes at Newmarket last time. It’s done him good and I think the drop back to five furlongs on Friday, especially on this ground, is in his favour. There are a five or six other fast two-year-olds in against him but if he’s back to the sort of form he was in when second in the Norfolk at Royal Ascot, and I think he is, then he has a chance. 16:45 Zip

The more rain the better for him. He needs a lifetime best to be winning this from a mark of 90 but he’s been competitive from it before, has Doncaster form and is in good nick so don’t draw a line through him. 17:20 Blue Prince