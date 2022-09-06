Check out our columnist's thoughts on his runners for the first two days of the Cazoo St Leger Festival at Doncaster.

Wednesday 15:00 Absolute Dream

He’s stepping up to a mile for the Leger Legends race but it’s a trip he’s run over plenty of times and performed OK at too. I thought he produced arguably a career best at Epsom last time, finishing third to Brazen Bolt. He’d have been in front in another few strides having been slowly away and Sammy Jo Bell is one from one in this race so we’ll do our best to maintain her unbeaten record in it! 15:35 Umm Kulthum

We’ve been trying to keep her off very fast ground and the surface at Doncaster should help her on Wednesday. She goes back up to seven furlongs and I think she’ll stay as she’s been coming home well over six. She’ll go well if she does as she’s in good order at home.

Thursday 15:45 Admiral D