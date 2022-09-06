Check out our columnist's thoughts on his runners for the first two days of the Cazoo St Leger Festival at Doncaster.
He’s stepping up to a mile for the Leger Legends race but it’s a trip he’s run over plenty of times and performed OK at too. I thought he produced arguably a career best at Epsom last time, finishing third to Brazen Bolt.
He’d have been in front in another few strides having been slowly away and Sammy Jo Bell is one from one in this race so we’ll do our best to maintain her unbeaten record in it!
We’ve been trying to keep her off very fast ground and the surface at Doncaster should help her on Wednesday. She goes back up to seven furlongs and I think she’ll stay as she’s been coming home well over six. She’ll go well if she does as she’s in good order at home.
The more rain we get the better for him, he loves testing ground and hasn’t had it all season. It would be great to win this and pick up a penalty for the Ayr Gold Cup next week as he might just sneak into it with one.
I don’t know what happened at Thirsk last time, he ever really got going. Maybe going round the bend didn’t help and back on a straight track and with hopefully some ease underfoot, we should see more in what is a very competitive heat.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.