Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Our star columnist guides you through his runners

Richard Fahey column: Doncaster St Leger Festival runners

By Richard Fahey
Horse Racing
Wed September 10, 2025 · 1h ago

Check out our columnist's horse-by-horse guide to his runners over the next couple of days.

Thursday

Doncaster

15:35 Castle Stuart

I was ultimately pleased with his first run for us at York. He did things wrong early doors, was a bit keen and didn’t really settle but still finished off really well. It was a good start and I hope he’ll go well in this too but there a few unexposed horses in here and it looks very competitive.

https://skybet.com/horse-racing/doncaster-11th-sep/r-7%7C34715892.1250

Friday

Doncaster

16:45 Valor Spirit

This looks a very competitive nursery, it always is. My fellow has been in good form of late, running well at Beverley last time and is off the same mark here. He’s very fit and very well but I do wonder if stall ten is going to be the right spot to be drawn.

17:20 Rock Opera

He’s been running well all season without winning but this is a bit of a drop in grade for him. Ethan Tindall rides again and takes seven pounds off and if stall 16 is a good place to be, he’ll run well.

Salisbury

15:25 Golden Palace

She’s two from two and was impressive when winning at York last time. There are plenty in here who already have Pattern-race form to their name and we need to step up again but it is possible she will and it would be great to pick up some Black Type with her.

17:10 Supreme Clarets

I thought this looked a winnable race so decided to head down south with him but it looks like two or three other trainers agreed with me. He has his chance though.

https://ads.skybet.com/redirect.aspx?pid=17678474&lpid=19&bid=1490

17:45 Monsieur Kodi

He’s been crying out for some juice in the ground all season and should definitely get that on Friday. He’s a well handicapped horse for when he does get his conditions.

Chester

13:05 Nala's Dream

She shaped OK on debut at Catterick and going up to six furlongs will suit her but she needs to come forward a good chunk to beat some of these.

14:45 Azure Zain

He’s a horse I’ve plenty of time for and I’m sure it’s all going to come together for him at some stage but stall 11 at Chester means he’s going to need everything to fall right for him on Friday.

16:20 Emperor's Son

He’s an extremely frustrating horse. He’s virtually unbeatable at home and will work with anything but on the track it’s a different story. We’re sticking cheekpieces on him to see if they work but it’s more in hope than expectation.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING