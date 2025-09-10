Richard Fahey column: Doncaster St Leger Festival runners

Check out our columnist's horse-by-horse guide to his runners over the next couple of days.

Thursday Doncaster 15:35 Castle Stuart

I was ultimately pleased with his first run for us at York. He did things wrong early doors, was a bit keen and didn’t really settle but still finished off really well. It was a good start and I hope he’ll go well in this too but there a few unexposed horses in here and it looks very competitive.

Friday Doncaster 16:45 Valor Spirit

This looks a very competitive nursery, it always is. My fellow has been in good form of late, running well at Beverley last time and is off the same mark here. He’s very fit and very well but I do wonder if stall ten is going to be the right spot to be drawn. 17:20 Rock Opera

He’s been running well all season without winning but this is a bit of a drop in grade for him. Ethan Tindall rides again and takes seven pounds off and if stall 16 is a good place to be, he’ll run well. Salisbury 15:25 Golden Palace

She’s two from two and was impressive when winning at York last time. There are plenty in here who already have Pattern-race form to their name and we need to step up again but it is possible she will and it would be great to pick up some Black Type with her. 17:10 Supreme Clarets

I thought this looked a winnable race so decided to head down south with him but it looks like two or three other trainers agreed with me. He has his chance though.

17:45 Monsieur Kodi

He’s been crying out for some juice in the ground all season and should definitely get that on Friday. He’s a well handicapped horse for when he does get his conditions. Chester 13:05 Nala's Dream

She shaped OK on debut at Catterick and going up to six furlongs will suit her but she needs to come forward a good chunk to beat some of these. 14:45 Azure Zain

He’s a horse I’ve plenty of time for and I’m sure it’s all going to come together for him at some stage but stall 11 at Chester means he’s going to need everything to fall right for him on Friday. 16:20 Emperor's Son