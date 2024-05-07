Sporting Life
Our star columnist guides you through his runners
Richard Fahey column: Chester runners

By Richard Fahey
13:03 · TUE May 07, 2024

Our columnist reflects on his weekend runners and looks ahead to the first two days of Chester.

It looked like Pretty Crystal just didn’t get home in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas. I don’t think stall one helped, the race all developed away from her but she looked to be coming with a run two out and I thought we had a chance but she didn’t come up the hill.

She looked a non-stayer – as simple as that. It’s amazing really, I thought she’d like going up a mile but it didn’t work out and we had no excuses. So we’ll look for a race somewhere over seven now. I’m not in a mad rush. It’s difficult for her mid-season, there are more suitable races at the back-end, and right now there isn’t anything jumping out to me as saying we need to go there.

Airman was very good at Hamilton. I was really pleased with him. We knew he’d need it badly so to win as he did, well that’s very encouraging. He gave weight to some horses with decent ratings and I might take him to the Sandy Lane now and then hopefully on to Royal Ascot.

Chester Wednesday

13:30 Garfield Shadow

He’s drawn in 13 and that’s not ideal. Around Chester that means it’s not a case of what you do – it’s what the others do. We need them to go very quick up front as we’re going to have to slot in and come home late.

We need luck but you can’t go forward from 13, we’d be nine or ten wide throughout the race. He’s a horse we like, he’s in very good form and won his two starts last year well but it’s going to be tough.

14:35 Dandy Devil

He’s fared better in five and is another horse who shows plenty at home. I’m hoping he just got bogged down in very heavy ground at Pontefract last time.

He’s been working alright, and I think there’s more to come. They won’t take this fellow off his feet, he’s quick, and has his chance.

Two Year Olds: Buying The Dream - Richard Fahey

Chester Thursday

13:30 Vintage Clarets

He’s taking time to come to himself this season and I think the handicapper might have him at the minute after he had such a good time of it last year. We’ll see though, he has a decent draw and that counts for plenty.

16:45 Glistening Nights

Physically he’s done very well and we’re delighted with him. He’s been gelded since he last ran and heads here in very good form, he’s working really well.

It’s a warm little contest as you’d expect at Chester, there are three last-time-out winners who will be hard to beat but going up to a mile-and-a-half is going to really suit my fellow and we’ve never had him better.

