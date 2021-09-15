Richard Fahey column: Ayr Thursday and Friday teams

Our columnist has a good record at the Ayr Western Meeting. Check out his thoughts on the Musley Bank runners on Thursday and Friday.

Ayr Thursday runners 13:50 Gorak

He's a progressive horse who has improved with both starts to date. He ran well when second at Hamilton last time and there's more to come. There has to be here as it’s a deep race and stall 14 isn’t ideal but I’d expect him to run well. 14:25 Outrun The Storm

He came from the clouds to win a nursery at this meeting last year and he has been kept for this race since finishing third at York last time. I’m just a little worried about the ground for him, his best form is on a slower surface, and I hope it isn't too fast. 15:00 Irreverent

He was a very impressive winner at Thirsk on Monday and if he's OK off the back of a quick turnaround he’ll take a lot of beating. He’s on great terms with himself and having seemingly fallen out of love with the sport, finds himself well handicapped. It was great to see him bounce back earlier in the week and I just hope he’s in the same form here.

16:10 My Little Queens

She's been in good form this year and has been targeted at this race for some time. Everything is right for her trip, ground and track. I’d hope she’ll run a very big race. 16:45 Society Red

He’s had a break and might just need this first run back. He’s a horse who can run well fresh though and he looks fantastic. We’re pleased with him at home but I just hope we’ve got enough work into him.

Ayr Friday runners 13:00 Wootton'sun

This is quite a nice horse. I was pleased with him on debut at Redcar where he showed promise to finish sixth but I expected more from him at Carlisle next time. I’d be hoping for better here as he does go well at home. 13:35 Final Account

He ran well when second in the nursery series final at Hamilton last time. Paul Hanagan just felt he half pulled up there, he pricked his ears close home, so I’ve put cheekpieces on to help him concentrate. He has his chance.

13:35 Straits Of Moyle

He trotted up at Carlisle the other day. He has a six-pound penalty here and only went up seven. I thought it might be a little more. Clearly he’s in good form right now and seems in good order after the last run. He needs to improve again to defy this mark but he’s in a good place. 14:10 Vintage Clarets

Hand on heart he’s been disappointing even though he finished third in the Coventry at Royal Ascot. I thought he came there to win the Gimcrack at York but then just walked the last 100 yards. Maybe the drop back to five furlongs will help here and he continues to work like a very good horse. 17:00 Twilight Prince