Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
RACING NEW - DELETE
Read the latest Richard Fahey column

Richard Fahey column: Ayr team

By Richard Fahey
14:04 · WED September 14, 2022

It's a busy week for our columnist at the Ayr Western Meeting. Check out his thoughts on the Thursday and Friday runners.

I was pleased with The Platinum Queen in the Flying Childers at Doncaster on Sunday and thought she had it won everywhere bar the line so to just miss out on a Group Two was frustrating.

It looked a good race though and she and Trillium pulled well clear of the rest so I can’t really complain. She won’t go to the Cheveley Park but I’m in no rush to make a firm plan. She just lugged left at Doncaster and we’re investigating that although nothing obvious has come to light. There are plenty of good races left for her this season.

We’ve a big team heading up for the Western Meeting at Ayr and here are my thoughts on the first two days.

Thursday

13:20 Time Traveller

He ran respectably on debut at Haydock, in fact a little better than we thought he would. We’ve always felt seven furlongs would suit him and he gets that here. It’s a hot little race and there are few fancied in here, but I hope my fellow is competitive.

13:50 Reidh

We think this is a really nice horse. He came home nicely on debut at Wolverhampton. We thought the run would do him the world of good and it really has. He’s matured and done well since and I’m looking forward to running him. Whether he’s up to beating Hi Royal of Kevin Ryan’s I wouldn’t know but we’ll find out.

Timeform Flat Offer

14:25 Lady Celia

She is what she is and has nothing hidden from the handicapper. She’s had a good season and continues to run well but this is a lottery race – there’s a whole host in here with a chance. If she managed to win it I’d be delighted.

15:00 Society Red

He needs to bounce back, he’s just lost his way a little which is something he can do but he goes there in good order, we’re happy with him.

15:35 My Little Queens

She was very unlucky at Newcastle last time; it just didn’t happen for her there. They all decided they wanted to be under the stands’ rail and we got no luck in running. She’s in great form and has a chance here – she just needs things to go her way this time.

16:10 Cisco Disco

He’s been struggling to find form this season but has been working a bit better of late. We’re putting the visor on for the first time for us on Thursday and I hope that helps spark him back into life.

17:20 One More Try

He’s just been very disappointing. We’ve got the stage where I don’t know what his trip or ground is. His work at home isn’t desperate and he’s so well handicapped on what we see but we need to start seeing that on the track now.

Download the Sporting Life app

Friday

13:25 Claretina

She ran a blinder at Haydock the other day, just touched off by Oscar’s Sister. She had to wait for a run there and finished well. She’s not very big but tries very hard and always has her chance.

14:00 Ramazan

I think he’s a really nice colt. I was a fraction disappointed they split around him in the nursery at York last time. It meant he saw too much daylight and was a bit keen and paid the price close home. It wouldn’t surprise me at all to see him bounce back and run a very big race on Friday.

15:10 Barbanera

She ran much better at Beverley last time when beaten two-and-a-half lengths into fifth by Tis Marvellous in the Bullet. Five-and-a-half furlongs at Ayr will suit her well – as will a bit of decent ground. She could run a nice race.

16:20 Time To Rumble

He’s been a big disappointment and works better at home than his rating. I’m sticking a visor on him on Friday to see if that has any effect. I’d love to see him run well for his owners who have been very patient. He was progressive at one stage but has just fallen off the rails of late. He needs to get back on them.

16:50 Star Of St James

He won an amateur riders’ race at Carlisle in good style last month and his two latest runs have both been very solid. He’s up four pounds but I’d still give him a chance.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING