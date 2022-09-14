It's a busy week for our columnist at the Ayr Western Meeting. Check out his thoughts on the Thursday and Friday runners.

I was pleased with The Platinum Queen in the Flying Childers at Doncaster on Sunday and thought she had it won everywhere bar the line so to just miss out on a Group Two was frustrating. It looked a good race though and she and Trillium pulled well clear of the rest so I can’t really complain. She won’t go to the Cheveley Park but I’m in no rush to make a firm plan. She just lugged left at Doncaster and we’re investigating that although nothing obvious has come to light. There are plenty of good races left for her this season. We’ve a big team heading up for the Western Meeting at Ayr and here are my thoughts on the first two days. Thursday 13:20 Time Traveller

He ran respectably on debut at Haydock, in fact a little better than we thought he would. We’ve always felt seven furlongs would suit him and he gets that here. It’s a hot little race and there are few fancied in here, but I hope my fellow is competitive. 13:50 Reidh

We think this is a really nice horse. He came home nicely on debut at Wolverhampton. We thought the run would do him the world of good and it really has. He’s matured and done well since and I’m looking forward to running him. Whether he’s up to beating Hi Royal of Kevin Ryan’s I wouldn’t know but we’ll find out.

14:25 Lady Celia

She is what she is and has nothing hidden from the handicapper. She’s had a good season and continues to run well but this is a lottery race – there’s a whole host in here with a chance. If she managed to win it I’d be delighted. 15:00 Society Red

He needs to bounce back, he’s just lost his way a little which is something he can do but he goes there in good order, we’re happy with him. 15:35 My Little Queens

She was very unlucky at Newcastle last time; it just didn’t happen for her there. They all decided they wanted to be under the stands’ rail and we got no luck in running. She’s in great form and has a chance here – she just needs things to go her way this time. 16:10 Cisco Disco

He’s been struggling to find form this season but has been working a bit better of late. We’re putting the visor on for the first time for us on Thursday and I hope that helps spark him back into life. 17:20 One More Try

He’s just been very disappointing. We’ve got the stage where I don’t know what his trip or ground is. His work at home isn’t desperate and he’s so well handicapped on what we see but we need to start seeing that on the track now.

Friday 13:25 Claretina

She ran a blinder at Haydock the other day, just touched off by Oscar’s Sister. She had to wait for a run there and finished well. She’s not very big but tries very hard and always has her chance. 14:00 Ramazan

I think he’s a really nice colt. I was a fraction disappointed they split around him in the nursery at York last time. It meant he saw too much daylight and was a bit keen and paid the price close home. It wouldn’t surprise me at all to see him bounce back and run a very big race on Friday. 15:10 Barbanera

She ran much better at Beverley last time when beaten two-and-a-half lengths into fifth by Tis Marvellous in the Bullet. Five-and-a-half furlongs at Ayr will suit her well – as will a bit of decent ground. She could run a nice race. 16:20 Time To Rumble

He’s been a big disappointment and works better at home than his rating. I’m sticking a visor on him on Friday to see if that has any effect. I’d love to see him run well for his owners who have been very patient. He was progressive at one stage but has just fallen off the rails of late. He needs to get back on them. 16:50 Star Of St James