Richard Fahey column: Ayr Gold Cup Festival team

Our columnist is sending a strong team to the Ayr Western Meeting. Check out his guide to the Thursday runners.

Thursday 13:20 Colorada Dancer

I just felt things didn’t go right for him when second to Boiling Point at Thirsk last time, maybe they went a bit too fast up front that day and the winner came through and picked them off. The form of his Sandown debut second is working out nicely and he’s one I’d like to see run well on Thursday. 13:50 Glistening Nights

This looks a warm enough race, Sisyphean and Spirit Of Acklam both ran well in the big maiden at the York Ebor meeting, but my horse is improving all the time. I’d imagine he needs to go down the handicap route and qualifies for a mark after this but he is progressing, there’s more to come. 14:25 Sir Maxi

He drops back to five furlongs for the first time in his career so we’ll have to see how he copes with that. He does go there in good order, ran well at Pontefract last time, but I’d expect him to be doing his best work late on. 15:00 What's The Story

He’s been running really well since joining is. I’d love to see him get his head in front. His form is what it is. He has no secrets from the handicapper but is a lovely, tough, horse who has some good course form at Ayr from his days with Keith Dalgleish so there are reasons for optimism.

15:35 Bosc Girl

She was back to form when fourth from this mark at York last time. If that’s good enough to win this I’d be delighted. She needs luck and is another I’d love to see win a race soon. 16:45 Time To Rumble

The owner always attends the Western Meeting at Ayr and I’d be delighted if this fellow ran a big race for him. He could do so too as conditions will suit. It would be great if everything fell right for him.

FRIDAY 13:15 Roman Secret

She’s got to step up a little on what she’s shown so far in three runs. She’s hardly thrown in from an opening mark of 70 but she’s gone well at the track before and the slower ground should definitely be in her favour. 13:45 Flaccianello

We’re running back quickly on Friday after her outing at Doncaster last week. I thought she ran a good race to finish fifth in the big sales race there and was pleasantly surprised when the handicapper left her unchanged on 85. I think she’s potentially well treated if at her best. 14:15 Bombay Bazaar

He as a bit to find on ratings with Purosangue and Beautiful Diamond in this and if he was placed I’d be delighted. He’s had a good season to date but it would take a career best to win this.

14:50 Marine Wave

She's been running well all season and came home strongly when touched off in a handicap at York last month. She has her chance in this – it's very open – but she was placed in a Listed race over five furlongs here in June and it would be great to pick up more Black Type on Friday.