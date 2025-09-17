Richard Fahey column: Ayr Gold Cup Festival runners

Our columnist with a horse-by-horse guide to his runners on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Thursday Ayr 13:45 Mr Colonel

He’s drawn eight of eight and you never really want to be there with a horse on only his second start. He’s a decent colt though, we were pleased with his first run at Hamilton and if he copes with the ground he should take a bit of beating. 14:15 Emperor's Son

An extremely disappointing horse. Nothing can go with him at home but he’s not been showing that on the track for some time now. He did show a lot of boot at Chester the other day though and that was a small step back in the right direction. I’m being quite tough on him backing up so soon but we’ve tried kid gloves so far and that hasn’t worked so it’s worth a go. 14:45 Have Secret

He’s out in 11 which again is not where I wanted to be but he’s in great form at home. He has run well fresh in the past, we’re very pleased with everything he’s doing, and while he has top weight in a tough enough race, he has the form to have his say.

16:15 Quiet Resolve

I thought he ran well to finish third in the Leger Legends race at Doncaster on Sunday and a repetition of that would but him in the mix in this. 16:45 Minshaar

I thought she was unlucky at Haydock last time, she just never got racing room from over a furlong out. Again the ground is an unknown but if she goes on it she has to have her chance from an unchanged mark.

Pontefract 14:22 Kind Touch

I know I sound like a stuck record but he’s drawn nine of nine… it is what it is but this is a really nice horse, we love him. He has a seven-pound penalty but he’ll take a bit of beating. I just hope everything goes right because as I say, we really like this colt. 15:22 Mrbluesky

We’re stepping him up to ten furlongs, all he does is seem to stay. The sire is an influence for speed but there’s lots of stamina on the dam’s side and he looks to be taking after her. I hope he appreciates the step up. 15:52 Epicurian Lad

He’s an extremely disappointing horse and runs in the second division of the same race. We’re also trying him over the trip for the first time and he has bits and pieces of form that would give him a squeak if he stays. 16:23 Bambalam

He makes a belated reappearance. He had a stress fracture behind but it’s all fully mended and he’s moving well at home. He’s a horse who cost a lot of money at the breeze-ups last year but clearly is entitled to be rusty after so long off. That said I’m looking forward to having him back. 16:23 Neptune Street

He’s a half-brother to Spirit Dancer, owned by Sir Alex Ferguson. He’s just been a little delicate, just not quite there, but in the last couple of months has really come good at home. He’s ready to start out and will win races, but whether it’s first time up I wouldn’t be sure.

Friday Ayr 13:58 Utmost Respect

I do like this horse a lot but just found myself questioning whether he got home over six furlongs at York last time. The jury is still out but we’ll give it another go. I do think he’s well handicapped if he does stay. 14:33 Boston Dan

He was also in the nursery but has turned the corner big time of late so we’re giving the Listed race a go. He won a bad race at Hamilton very easily the other day and will be fine on the ground. He has a bit to find with two or three of these on ratings but we’ll give it a shot.

15:05 Stormy Impact

She’s another with a bit to find with two or three in this but five-and-a-half furlongs on slow ground will suit her and she has winning form at the track which is another plus. 15:40 Musical Touch

I was a fraction disappointed with him at Thirsk, we expected more from him. I’ve put cheekpieces on him to sharpen him up, I just felt he was on his head a bit, but he seems in good form at home. I was a bit disappointed he didn’t get in the Silver Cup but he carries a big weight here in an open race and he’d have an each-way chance. 15:40 Brooklyn Nine Nine

He was disappointing the other day at Ascot over five furlongs so I’ll be interested to see how he gets on back at six. He’s in good form. 15:40 Azure Zain

I do think he’s going to be a nice horse one day. He’s quite a big horse and still a little bit immature. It’s a tough ask, these sort of races are always tough, but we do like him if it doesn’t come too soon in his development. 16:15 Lovely Spirit

She had a good draw at Musselburgh last time but couldn’t take advantage of it having been slowly away and forced out wide. Hopefully she can break better here and go forward as she’s starting to look potentially well handicapped.

Newcastle 19:45 Flying Fletcher

Things didn’t fall right for him here last time but this is a well handicapped horse who I think is ready to win again. He’ll go very close if things go his way this time.

Saturday Ayr 13:15 Naepoint

He’s in very good form and I thought he ran well when taking the leader on at Southwell the other day, but we’ll see, he won’t mind the ground and he’s in great form. 15:00 Catching The Moon

A Group 3 and it’s a little bit of a fact-finding mission with her. I’m a little bit worried about the ground, I’m not sure how she’ll cope with it, but she’s quite a nice filly and deserves to take her chance. She’ll need to step up on what she’s shown so far but she could. 15:35 Strike Red

He was second in the Stewards’ Cup at Goodwood off just 1lb lower so he must have a chance from a handicapping point of view even though I do feel he’s as high as he needs to be. He’s in good order, though, and he’ll love the ground.

Strike Red goes for Ayr Gold Cup glory

16:10 Arabian Desert

He’s a lovely horse, this. We’re very pleased with his work and everything is going well, we think he’s a nice horse, he’s beautifully bred. It’s his first day at school so we’ll see how he takes everything in, but I do like him. 16:40 Rainbow Nebula

I thought he ran well the other day at Carlisle. It was his first run in six months after a bit of a setback, but he’s come out of it well and is in great form so fingers crossed he runs well. 17:15 Silent Move

I was a fraction disappointed with him at Thirsk but he’s got a good draw and this is the ideal trip and ground for him. I’m looking forward to seeing him run.

Chester 13:55 Thehunnebelllegacy

Seven furlongs will suit her well. She is limited but she’s in good form so we’ll see. 14:30 Fizzy Cristal

I’ve been a fraction disappointed with her on the track as her work has been good at home. She needs to step up soon, I’m just hoping the ground might help her as she’s been running on quicker conditions. She’s a filly that will win races. 15:40 Ay Gee Ell