Richard Fahey announces dual-licence with son Peter ahead of Flat season

Richard Fahey will be joined by his son Peter on the licence at Musley Bank in time for the upcoming turf Flat season.
The traditional start to the turf is at Doncaster next Saturday for the William Hill Lincoln card and that’s the day the Faheys will have their first runners together.
Fahey has trained 13 Group 1 winners in Britain and France since taking out his licence in 1993, most recently with Powerful Glory who won the Qipco British Champions Sprint at Ascot on Champions Day last October at odds of 200/1.
He told Sporting Life on Saturday: “Peter has been working closely behind the scenes at Musley Bank for the past 10 years and now is the right time to get his name on the licence.
“This step is a natural progression for the yard and reflects the role he has been playing within the business for some time.
“He will be an asset, two heads are better than one.
“We see this as an exciting step forward - maintaining continuity while also looking ahead and strengthening the operation for the future.
“Robin O’Ryan and Eireann Cagney will also continue in their roles as assistants, so not too much is changing.
“I’m not retiring, far from it, but we are looking to the future and at some stage Peter will take over.”
Glory thriving ahead of campaign
Fahey, who will return with his regular Sporting Life column next week, is pleased with how his team are shaping up ahead of the new season.
He said: “They are pretty forward, I’d say. Just a little bit of warmer weather would help them along, they’re still a little hairy, but they are coming along nicely.
“They are where we want them to be, which isn’t always the case. It’s been wet, but it’s been kind. We haven’t had much snow and the horses are starting to look well.
“I’m just passing Powerful Glory there now and he looks an absolute picture.
“He probably has to go to York [for the newly-named Group 2 Minster Stakes] because there’s no other race for him. He’ll have a Group 1 penalty there and then Royal Ascot.
“We’ll work from there, it would be nice if he can stretch out to seven furlongs but we’ll see. We know the races he can run in over here.
“I’m sure there will be a trip to France at some stage, too, but we are very happy with him.
“Physically he’s done really well. He’s really matured and he looks a man now. He’s wintered extremely well.”
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.