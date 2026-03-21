Richard Fahey announces dual-licence with son Peter ahead of Flat season

The traditional start to the turf is at Doncaster next Saturday for the William Hill Lincoln card and that’s the day the Faheys will have their first runners together.

Fahey has trained 13 Group 1 winners in Britain and France since taking out his licence in 1993, most recently with Powerful Glory who won the Qipco British Champions Sprint at Ascot on Champions Day last October at odds of 200/1.

He told Sporting Life on Saturday: “Peter has been working closely behind the scenes at Musley Bank for the past 10 years and now is the right time to get his name on the licence.

“This step is a natural progression for the yard and reflects the role he has been playing within the business for some time.

“He will be an asset, two heads are better than one.

“We see this as an exciting step forward - maintaining continuity while also looking ahead and strengthening the operation for the future.

“Robin O’Ryan and Eireann Cagney will also continue in their roles as assistants, so not too much is changing.

“I’m not retiring, far from it, but we are looking to the future and at some stage Peter will take over.”

Glory thriving ahead of campaign