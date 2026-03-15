Rich Ricci reflects on the historic Cheltenham Festival wins of Gaelic Warrior and Lossiemouth

A host of well known horses have carried the famous pink and green silks but the enigmatic Gaelic Warrior became the first to provide the owners with victory when running away with the Blue Riband event.

The Riccis had already had cause for celebration after Lossiemouth impressed in winning the Champion Hurdle, a race that some pundits had been clamouring for her to contest last season.

They are the first owners to win both races in the same season.

Lossiemouth's participation in the Tuesday highlight was only confirmed fairly late in the day and the decision for Gaelic Warrior was also left late as connections weighed up the choice between the Boodles Gold Cup and Ryanair Chase.

Appearing on Luck On Sunday on Racing TV, Ricci was asked by the host whether there was satisfaction in running them in the 'right races'.

"I don't think we put them in the wrong races last year, I think we had our reasons," he responded.

"People think we talk about this all the time, I can tell you that after the DRF I didn't speak to Willie [Mullins] - other than him trying to sell me a horse! - about anything until the Saturday before Cheltenham week and, talking about Lossiemouth, I was really sanguine.

"She's run over two miles all year, she had an uninterrupted prep; last year she had a horrible fall, and she's had a history of back trouble, so last year I thought we were acting in the best interests of the horse and this year we were the same.

"I think it was great that she won the Champion Hurdle, it's always wonderful to win that race."