Rich Ricci reflects on the historic Cheltenham Festival wins of Gaelic Warrior and Lossiemouth

Rich and Susannah Ricci have been trying to win the Gold Cup at the Cheltenham Festival for two decades and finally achieved their dream on Friday.
A host of well known horses have carried the famous pink and green silks but the enigmatic Gaelic Warrior became the first to provide the owners with victory when running away with the Blue Riband event.
The Riccis had already had cause for celebration after Lossiemouth impressed in winning the Champion Hurdle, a race that some pundits had been clamouring for her to contest last season.
They are the first owners to win both races in the same season.
Lossiemouth's participation in the Tuesday highlight was only confirmed fairly late in the day and the decision for Gaelic Warrior was also left late as connections weighed up the choice between the Boodles Gold Cup and Ryanair Chase.
Appearing on Luck On Sunday on Racing TV, Ricci was asked by the host whether there was satisfaction in running them in the 'right races'.
"I don't think we put them in the wrong races last year, I think we had our reasons," he responded.
"People think we talk about this all the time, I can tell you that after the DRF I didn't speak to Willie [Mullins] - other than him trying to sell me a horse! - about anything until the Saturday before Cheltenham week and, talking about Lossiemouth, I was really sanguine.
"She's run over two miles all year, she had an uninterrupted prep; last year she had a horrible fall, and she's had a history of back trouble, so last year I thought we were acting in the best interests of the horse and this year we were the same.
"I think it was great that she won the Champion Hurdle, it's always wonderful to win that race."
Despite the Gold Cup being a long-held dream, Ricci didn't put any pressure on Mullins to run in the longer race, saying: "With Gaelic Warrior, I left it to Willie.
"I didn't want to get in the way. I've always wanted to win the Gold Cup and I'd have liked to have run there even if Fact To File had run there but to win the two was incredible and I'm just very grateful.
"It's really hard to win.
"Joe [Chambers, racing manager] was telling me yesterday that outside Royal Pagaille, that is my first open Grade 1 three miler winner in all these years and that shows how hard it is to do it. We had a history of having some good novice chasers, I think about Monkfish, I think about others that just didn't go on for whatever reason.
"We've been chasing this for over 20 years and to be able to finally do it is an amazing feeling. I always thought when we did do it, maybe that would be it, we'd get out of the game but that's not going to happen."
It hasn't been plain sailing for Gaelic Warrior who was beaten in the Fred Winter on his first Festival appearance off a mark of 129 while he's had his travails at Leopardstown and had to answer questions about whether his natural exuberance could be contained.
Ricci gave particular credit to the work of Patrick Mullins in helping Gaelic Warrior fulfil his potential, saying: "This fellow has been an enigma but think about his runs this year and he hasn't put a foot wrong, he's been brilliant.
"I think a lot of it is down to Patrick and the work riding. They've got a lot of that quirkiness out of him, he jumped right all those years and then we put a hood on him and he ran away with Paul [Townend] in the John Durkan, it was incredible.
"I think it's just the discipline and the tender annual care of him that happens, it's the whole team at Closutton, but Patrick rides his work every day and has done a great job of educating him."
Ricci revealed that the defeat in the Fred Winter of 2022 may yet get the opportunity to live on in people's minds, adding: "We've got two full brothers to him and one is called Sparkling Wit, who hasn't run yet, unlike him he needs better ground, and the other is unnamed and Joe wants to call him Onetwonine which would be a good name."
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