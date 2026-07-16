Revival Power still in picture for Nunthorpe at York Ebor Festival for Tim Easterby

The daughter of Bungle Inthejungle won at Listed and Group 2 level as a two-year-old but hasn’t found her form so far in 2026, finishing down the field in the Palace Of Holyroodhouse Handicap at Ascot before getting upset in the stalls at York last weekend.

Ultimately beaten almost six lengths by Redorange in the City Walls Stakes, Easterby admits the filly still needs to prove she has trained on from last year but could yet turn up in York’s big Group 1 sprint at the Ebor Festival, something the trainer has had in mind since the start of the year.

“She’s fine and she’s normally really good in the stalls,” Easterby said. “She anticipated the start at York last time and hit the gate but she bounced back and still jumped out in front.

“She ran OK but not how she can do and for some reason she just hasn’t run to the line, although at Ascot, it probably wasn’t the perfect race to run her in.

“Sometimes, with those three-year-olds, they go through a stage that you can struggle with them for little reasons. You can get them healthy and well, you just can’t put your finger on it.

“We’ve scoped her this morning and there wasn’t much to see.”

Revival Power also holds an entry for the Group 2 King George Qatar Stakes, but Easterby said: “We probably won’t go to Goodwood with her. I always aimed at running her in the Nunthorpe which hasn’t gone to plan until now, but if we can find something then we might. She can still gallop."