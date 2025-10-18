Central attraction in new juvenile race

Mission Central warmed up for a trip to the Breeders’ Cup in perfect fashion when running out the inaugural winner of the Qipco British Champions Day Two-Year-Old Conditions Stakes.

Having seen his hat-trick bid fall short in the Group Two Carlsberg Danish Pilsner Flying Childers Stakes at Doncaster last month the son of Wootton Bassett made amends returned to six furlongs with victory in the first edition of the £250,000 contest.

Always travelling well in the hands of Christophe Soumillon, the 5/1 chance breezed to the front of the field to join the prominently ridden Division inside the final two furlongs before quickly opening up into a lead he would hold all the way to the line.

Although Ardisia, winner of the Listed William Hill Two Year Old Trophy at Redcar, last time out made late headway on what was his 11th start of the campaign, he could not quite reel in Mission Central, who held on to score by half a length.

O’Brien said: “He is a horse with a lot of ability. The plan was to come here on the way to the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint.

"He ran at Doncaster the last day and I think the ground was a bit slow for him. He loved that nice ground today. I’m delighted with him.

“He is quick and the first day he ran we thought six furlongs was far enough for him.

"I think he will probably love going around the bend at Del Mar. He is a horse with a lot of ability.

“He is fast, but you never know with a gelding he could get further, and maybe he will. He is happier going racing than being at home.”