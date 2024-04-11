Review and free video replays from the first day of the Grand National Meeting at Aintree

A review of the action from the opening day of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree where Sir Gino won for Nicky Henderson.

Arise Sir Gino It has been a torrid spring for Nicky Henderson with his stable coming under a cloud before the Cheltenham Festival, ruling several of his big stars out of the meeting including Sir Gino (11/10 favourite). Henderson had saddled only two winners since Cheltenham so there were still doubts as to his string's form and wellbeing but Sir Gino will have gone a long way to assuaging those concerns with a game performance in the Boodles Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle. Triumph Hurdle runner-up Kargese pulled hard in the first half of the race and, a little surprisingly, took up the running over three flights from home. She travelled well for Paul Townend whereas a couple of scruffy leaps put Sir Gino under pressure but he responded to Nico de Boinville's urgings and joined the filly at the final flight. From there, it appeared as though the unbeaten French import and one time ante-post Triumph Hurdle favourite was always going to prevail and so it proved as he ground out a three and a quarter length victory. De Boinville told Racing TV: "It's been two months of real struggle for everyone in the yard so Sir Gino has really given us a bit of light. Through those two months he was really a light that shone bright in the yard and it was a shame we couldn't run him at Cheltenham but I think he's been vindicated by that today. "He's still young, he's still novicey and I had to keep him covered because every time I saw a bit of daylight he lit up but as soon as I pulled him out and he's gone again, he's winged the last and I think that shows where he's really going. I knew that if I could get on terms and get on her girth then that was good."

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Henderson said: “We knew what we were walking into and while it is a relief, one swallow doesn’t make a summer as they say. “He galloped right through the line in what was a messy race, it was awfully stop-start. His jumping was untidy up the straight but you could see from the speed on the screen, it got slowed up dramatically, the second was pulling hard as well but he’s done what he had to do. “He is a very good horse but he’s got a long way to go. He is in Punchestown but that was in case of protestors or bomb scares or something stupid, but I wouldn’t have thought that was high on the agenda. “I always had the feeling he was going to pick up the second but you could get a tidier race than that. “He’ll have to stick to hurdles next season but I’m not going to think about that now. I know where one person (Constitution Hill) is going so we’ll have to see if there’s an alternative route.”

Townend times it right Il Etait Temps (3/1) ran out an impressive winner of the Grade 1 Close Brothers Manifesto Novices' Chase under Townend. The Arkle third was given a patient ride on this step up to two and a half miles as the other four runners took turns to slug it out at the head of affairs. Ginny's Destiny was always in, or on, the lead and intermittently joined by Blow Your Wad and Colonel Harry while Grey Dawning was always close up on the inside, never letting Ginny's Destiny out of his sight. By the time they reached the second last the big three had drawn clear and although Ginny's Destiny continued to impress with his jumping, he had no answer to the flat speed of Il Etait Temps who fairly sprinted clear of his rivals to win by nine lengths and put trainer Willie Mullins on the board at the first opportunity. Grey Dawning rallied having been outpaced but couldn't quite get past Ginny's Destiny who clung on for second by a head; it was the third occasion the pair have met this season with Ginny's Destiny leading home his rival twice but Grey Dawning did come out on top at the Cheltenham Festival last month. Mullins said: “That was nice and I loved the manner he did it in. I was really taken with how he walked around the parade ring beforehand, I haven’t seen him as loose for a while, and I just thought if he could run like he walked, he was going to run a big race. “When he jumped off at the start, I think for the first circuit I was very worried, he just seemed very behind himself – I don’t think he’s going to need his hood in future. But he warmed to his task and jumped well later in the race and just kept galloping. “I think going out in trip is more important than track. He did win over two miles, but his performance today over two and a half was fantastic. At this end of the season, horses are tired and he just took a bit of time to warm up, but I’m happy that he’s going to improve as he goes further out in trip and gets older. “He’s a fine horse, he’s not your big, 16.3 (hands) chaser, but he turns up for every fight and is made of iron. He turns up and there’s never an issue with him.” "It's hard work," said Townend. "Early on we were struggling, for a horse that ran in an Arkle, stepping up in trip I thought I'd be getting him settled but that was no bother. A lot fell in his favour today, he did things right and he's a good horse; he's not getting the credit he probably deserves for what he's achieved."

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Paul Nicholls felt both Ginny’s Destiny and Grey Dawning were perhaps feeling the effects of their Cheltenham exertions. He said: “He ran really well, I’ve said all along there’s nothing between Ginny’s Destiny and Grey Dawning and they both ran their races. Say no more! “Harry said there’s a really big race in him and considering he had a very hard race at Cheltenham, he’s bounced back really well. He looked good, jumped well but as Harry Skelton said, tired legs probably beat the pair of them as they’ve run really good races. “I don’t know what route we’ll go down next year. He will get three miles but while Dan’s horse looks a Gold Cup type trip-wise, I’m not sure ours is because he has plenty of boot. “What he has done is gone from lowly handicaps to Grade Ones and if we’d have jumped the second last at Cheltenham, it would have been interesting. There’s nothing between those two, they are good, solid, proper horses.” Dan Skelton added: “Harry lost an iron but it is irrelevant to the outcome. Obviously Cheltenham has taken the gloss off him, though it makes no difference to his season as he was ready to run and ran creditably. Next season he will start over two and a half miles then graduate to three.”

In front On The Line! Cheltenham Festival second Its On The Line (3/1 favourite) went one better in the Randox Foxhunters' Open Hunters' Chase. Ridden by Derek O'Connor, in the famous silks of owner JP McManus, and trained by Emmet Mullins, the seven-year-old crept into the race as Bennys King and Time Leader rolled along in front. The experienced O'Connor bided his time before joining issue on the run to The Elbow where the front two were done few favours by two loose horses (all runners were reported to have returned safely) but in truth the result was in little doubt as Its On The Line galloped on relentlessly to win by four and a quarter lengths. Bennys King ran a fine race to be second, finishing in front of Annamix, Time Leader and Tea Clipper.