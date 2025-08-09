Review and free video replays from the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup at Ascot

A review of the action from the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup at Ascot where Asia emerged as the winning team.

Vintage start for Rest Of The World Vintage Clarets (5/1), trained by Richard Fahey, got the Rest Of The World off to a flying start in the Dash, winning the five furlong contest with something to spare under Hugh Bowman who was recording his third success at the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup. There was drama at the start with Rosario missing the break as his rider struggled to remove a blindfold while Chipstead also struggled to go the early pace. There were no such problems for Bowman who raced in midfield before moving through rivals to take up the running, keeping on well to the line. The winning margins were a length, half-a-length and a head. Vespasian took second for Asia with Venture Capital rounding out the places for the Rest Of The World giving them 22 points to Asia's 13 with Great Britain and Ireland on 5.

Hugh Bowman returns in triumph on Vintage Clarets

Bowman told ITV Racing: "It's fantastic, it was a great feeling. "He was a bit of a handful when I got on him, he's a real character, but once I cantered down to post he just relaxed beautifully. "He came out very enthusiastically but once I relaxed him, he was there waiting for my signal and when I let him go, he just put them away. "It's great to be back in the UK, back at Ascot and in the winning circle. It's a nice challenge, it's a very unique atmosphere and I'm very proud to be involved."

Fireblade puts Stayers to the sword Asia went one better in the Stayers with Suraj Narredu partnering Fireblade (13/2) to victory for trainer Dylan Cunha. Narredu made an aggressive move around the outside of the principals heading into the final turn and that move proved to be a race winning one. Fireblade led into the straight from the free-going Almuhit, who kept on for second, but dangers fanned out behind the pair as they looked to close. Fireblade, though, never wilted and comfortably kept his rivals at bay by a length and three quarters and a length and a half. Artisan Dancer finished third to put the first points on the board for Europe. A delighted Narredu, who performed a flying dismount in the winner's enclosure, said: "Absolutely fabulous [feeling to ride a winner at Ascot], I can't explain my happiness. I've been waiting for this day, it's a big day for us Indians and for the entire Indian racing fraternity and we've showcased our talent that, given an opportunity, we're as good as anyone else.

Suraj Narredu celebrates as Fireblade wins

"It's my dream come true to have a winner at Ascot. It can't get any better. My family is here, my uncle is here - he's the one who came and rode in 2009 - and I'm sure I made his dream come true and for all the family, my kids, my wife, my parents, it's amazing that they're here to cheer me on, and nothing better than this." "Karis [Teetan, on Almuhit] was going too slow. He was going at a crawl! I kept yelling at him for two furlongs to step up but he wouldn't do it, I was lucky to find a spot to get out and make ground; I had to make the other guys stay and that's what we did. The last three, it was brilliant." William Jarvis, representing the winning trainer, was fulsome in his praise of Narredu, saying: "I'm so happy for Dylan and the team at Phantom House and thrilled for Suraj who gave him a lovely ride. "I gave him the instructions, he followed them absolutely to the letter. There was no pace early on, he used his initiative and kicked off the bend, wonderful ride. It's a great thrill. "We bought the horse from the Gosdens at the start of the year and Dylan has done really, really well with him. He's won two races and he's been placed on occasions as well, he's a lovely horse to have." Points: Asia 33, Rest Of The World 32, Europe 11, GB&I 8.

Great Britain and Ireland up for the Challenge A disappointing start to the Shergar Cup for Great Britain and Ireland took off with Robbie Dolan partnering Night Breeze (11/4 favourite) to victory in the Challenge with Insanity and Jo Mason snatching third. In between the pair was La Pulga who had made most of the running under Bowman. La Pulga had challengers on both sides at the two furlong marker and again looked like being swamped with a furlong to run but the six-year-old kept pulling out more to run a gallant race in defeat. He had no answer, though, to the late surge from Night Breeze who was brought with a perfectly timed run by Dolan to win by half-a-length and the same. The Melbourne Cup winning rider said: "That's a great buzz. What a track, what an atmosphere. "This horse was just primed for this race, dropped my whip but didn't need it. It means everything, that's what it's all about. I've got my family here, little daughter's up there somewhere, probably on her iPad, but this horse was in top shape today and was never getting beat." Trainer Ian Williams added: "It was a great race, it was fun to watch. I was a little bit anxious when they went down the side and he didn't settle and he hadn't got in but the horse has got lots of quality and he stayed on really well up the straight. It was a good performance from the horse and a fair performance from the jockey. "It was an outstanding ride and he's enjoyed it. When he came into the paddock he was relaxed, he was looking forward to the challenge and he stood up to the mark really well." When asked why he was so successful in team events such as the Shergar Cup and Racing League, Williams responded: "I'll be perfectly honest, prize money. I'm astounded that the races don't fill here. I know it's not everybody's cup of tea and some of the bigger owners might not like it but the prize money on offer.......everybody is moaning about prize money in the UK. "They're offering £80,000 for a 10 runner race and there's a race later on on the card that's not full. It's shameful, shameful of British racing. "It's a shame but we enjoy the concept, we enjoy running our horses here and the owners enjoy coming along." Points: Rest Of The World 45, Asia 33, GB&I 30, Europe 16

Prince with a bright future Prince Of India (10/3 favourite), ridden by Ryusei Sakai for Asia, won the Sprint in a style befitting of his Group 1 entry. Trained by Marco Botti, Prince Of India had been re-shod at the start but that didn't stop him from continuing his golden summer which has now seen him win four times. Flash Harry cut out the early running, going two or three lengths clear, and did well to hang on for third given his early exertions. The principals, though, emerged from those towards the centre of the track having been a little off the pace early. Hollie Doyle produced Milford with a well-timed challenge which momentarily looked like it would be a winning one but Prince Of India had far too much in the locker, winning by a length and a length and a half. Botti told Sky Sports Racing: "I thought he did well because halfway through I didn't think it was panning out as we wanted it. He was carrying top-weight, we were drawn 1 and ended up without much cover but he battled on, I know he stays six well, but he showed he's a very brave horse. "It probably didn't pan out as we wanted but great that he's won again and he is a good one. He's a nice horse with a bright future." Points: Asia 53, Rest Of The World 48, GB&I 40, Europe 23.

Classic result for Europe Tenability (7/4 favourite) maintained his progress with a narrow victory from teammate Team Player in the Classic. Little went right for Tenabilty and Delphine Santiago in the 12 furlong contest. Settled in third on the inside, the pair looked well placed for much of the contest but the gaps refused to open for Tenability until very late in the day when Mdawi drifted off the rail. Tenability, though, had enough in the locker to pick up and shade the photo finish from Team Player who finished late down the outside. Prince Of The Seas finished third for Great Britain and Ireland with the winning distance just a neck and the same. The winner was trained by William Haggas whose wife Maureen cut a relieved figure. "Yvonne [Jacques, owner] speaks French well and we said ideally how we'd like the horse to be ridden and Yvonne relaid that to Delphine and we just about got away with it," she said. "It's a great experience for them [the jockeys] all and it's good money here today and we're running nice horses. I just think there are some very good riders here but there are some riders that are inexperienced in this country, or inexperienced internationally. It is good money so it attracts nice horses and this horse, for instance, is a very nice, young, progressive horse. It's a great concept and you'd like to see more of the higher profile jockeys supporting it because it is a good concept and it's good money and it's good fun but I'm just not sure that the standard of riding is as high as it should be. "There are some very good riders here and Mirai [Iwata] who works for us is a lovely rider but young and very inexperienced and you can just see the way the races are run, they're spread out all over the track. Everyone has got to learn and get experience and it's all about experience but for this money, you need to keep the standard of horses up so you need to keep the standard of riding up as well." Points: Asia 58, GB&I 54, Europe 52, Rest Of The World 48